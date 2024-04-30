Tradeweb Data And Commentary - Policy Rate Path Of Federal Reserve

Angus McDiarmid, Head of European Interest Rate Derivatives at Tradeweb, says: “According to Tradeweb data, the swaps market expects the FOMC to leave rates unchanged at tomorrow’s committee meeting. It appears the swaps market has backtracked on previous predictions, now giving just a 10% chance of a 25bps rate cut in June and less than 35bps of cuts in total priced until the end of this year.”

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is highly confidential and some or all of it may constitute material, non-public information under applicable securities laws. This information must be kept strictly confidential, may not be disclosed or distributed to anyone without the express written consent of Tradeweb Markets LLC, and may only be used as expressly permitted by any applicable non-disclosure, customer, or other written agreement with Tradeweb.