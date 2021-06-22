Tradeweb Announces Expected Closing Date For Acquisition Of Nasdaq Fixed Income
Date 22/06/2021
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced that all required regulatory and self-regulatory approvals have been obtained for the company’s previously announced acquisition of Nasdaq Fixed Income, Nasdaq’s U.S. fixed income electronic trading platform.
Tradeweb expects the closing of the proposed NFI transaction to occur on or around June 25, 2021.