TradeStation Crowned Winner Of ‘Broker Of The Year’ At TradingView Broker Awards

TradingView, the world’s most popular investing website, has today announced TradeStation as the ‘2021 Broker of the Year’ at the TradingView Broker Awards.
The TradingView Broker Awards celebrates brokers who are objectively, successfully and transparently providing the best service to the platform’s rapidly-growing investment and trading community, which attracts 30 million unique users per month in 180 countries, and over 1 million paying customers.
For the second year running, TradeStation took this year’s top prize as ‘Broker of the Year’, while New York-based OANDA won the ‘Most Popular Broker’ category. Online foreign exchange platform FXCM, based in London, was awarded ‘Social Champion.’
The full list of winners is below:
- Broker of the Year – TradeStation
- Most Popular Broker – OANDA
- Social champion – FXCM
- Most Innovative Tech – Capital.com
- Best Multi-Asset Broker – TradeStation
- Best Futures Broker – Tradovate
- Best Forex & CFD Broker – OANDA
- Best Crypto Broker or Exchange – BingX
The winners have been handpicked by TradingView after evaluating a combination of factors including user feedback and reviews, and also platform engagement and uptime.
Commenting on the TradingView Broker Awards, Pierce Crosby, General Manager of TradingView, stated:
“Our prime directive has always been to create and provide the best platform and intelligence for the world’s trading and investing community.
“Listening to our rapidly growing community of over 30 million monthly users is integral to this mission and one of the most powerful ways to ensure we continue to integrate the best and most trustworthy brokers with TradingView. Our broker award programme recognises the ‘best of the best,’ so traders worldwide have the most trusted and reliable information to help them at the final trade execution stage of the investing journey.”
TradingView provides non-professional ‘everyday’ people with the information, insight, trading and investing journey all in one place. The platform integrates with dozens of brokers worldwide so that users can place trades directly from the platform. Only reputable brokers are selected as partners and there is also a verified customer review system in place to allow unprecedented accountability of these partners.
The TradingView platform, which features investment tools, market information, world-leading analysis and a thriving financial social network for over 30 million non-professional ‘everyday’ people aims to empower its users with the knowledge and tools of a professional and to enable them to make the most informed investment decisions.