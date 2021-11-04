TraderMade Launches Revolutionary Forex Data API Portal - Advanced Financial Platform Offers Exclusive Access To 1,000 Data Api Requests Every Single Month For FREE

TraderMade, one of the UK’s leading global specialists in financial market data, has announced the launch of a forex data API portal enabling users to manage their own data plans.
The new flagship platform provides forex data via a REST API and self-serving portal - offering the benefits of interactive documentation and full turnkey solutions.
Both new and existing TraderMade users can take advantage of the platform and access 1,000 data API requests every month, completely free of charge.
TraderMade’s portal also allows users to perform deep dives into data - setting up advanced data trials and upgrading on paid plans at the touch of a button or click of a mouse.
The new platform represents part of TraderMade’s ongoing mission to support global fintech organisations with the data and tools required to build pioneering applications.
Having operated in the financial data market for three decades, TraderMade has become one of the biggest names in the UK forex, crypto and CFD space; launching a specialised data service in 2019 that provides data to users in seamless, rapid, and reliable fashion.
TraderMade CEO Chris Randall commented: “We aimed to design a data portal for our users that was easy to use, seamless to interact with and provided them with the flexibility to alter their data plan to their needs.
“Our new platform enables our users to actively monitor their data use which is essential for managing data use and costs.”
More information on TraderMade’s financial data services and the new portal is available via the company website.
Further insights are also available on the TraderMade blog.