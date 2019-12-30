Tradegate And Börse Berlin Achieve Record Turnover Of 165.6 Billion Euros In 2019

- The united Tradegate and Berlin stock exchanges jointly achieve a record result
- 10 years of Tradegate, 10 years of record turnovers
- Outlook for the new decade is optimistic
|
|
Number of Trades in
2019
|
Number of Trades in 2018
|
Change in %
|
Tradegate
|
18.0 M
|
16.4 M
|
+9.8
|
Equiduct
|
6.3 M
|
6.3 M
|
+/-0
|
Xontro
|
147,217
|
154,781
|
-4.9
|
Börse Berlin and Tradegate in total
|
24.4 M
|
22.9 M
|
+6.6
|
|
Turnover
in bill. €
2019
|
Turnover in bill. € 2018
|
Change in %
|
Tradegate
|
122.9
|
113.1
|
+8.7
|
Equiduct
|
38.1
|
41.7
|
-8.6
|
Xontro
|
4.6
|
4.7
|
-2.1
|
Börse Berlin and Tradegate in total
|
165.6
|
159.5
|
+3.8