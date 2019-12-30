 Skip to main Content
Tradegate And Börse Berlin Achieve Record Turnover Of 165.6 Billion Euros In 2019

Date 30/12/2019

  • The united Tradegate and Berlin stock exchanges jointly achieve a record result
  • 10 years of Tradegate, 10 years of record turnovers
  • Outlook for the new decade is optimistic

 

Number of Trades in

2019

Number of Trades in 2018

Change in %

Tradegate

18.0 M

16.4 M

+9.8

 

Equiduct

 

6.3 M

6.3 M

+/-0

Xontro

 

147,217

154,781

-4.9

Börse Berlin and Tradegate in total

24.4 M

22.9 M

+6.6

 

 

Turnover

in bill. €

2019

Turnover in bill. € 2018

Change in %

Tradegate

122.9

113.1

+8.7

 

Equiduct

 

38.1

41.7

-8.6

Xontro

 

4.6

4.7

-2.1

Börse Berlin and Tradegate in total

165.6

159.5

+3.8

 