Tradegate And Börse Berlin Achieve Another Record Turnover Of 401.6 Billion Euros In 2020

Date 30/12/2020

  • The united exchanges Tradegate and Berlin achieve another record result together
  • Volatile markets due to Corona pandemic fuel turnover in equities
  • Both stock exchanges expect trading to remain brisk in 2021

 

Number of Trades in 2020*

Number of Trades in 2019

Change in %

Tradegate

53.6 M

18.0 M

+ 198

 

Equiduct

 

14.5 M

6.3 M

+ 130

 

Xontro

 

334,924

147,217

+ 128

Börse Berlin and Tradegate in total

68.4 M

24.4 M

+ 180

 

 

Turnover

in bill. € 2020*

Turnover in bill. € 2019

Change in %

Tradegate

324.4

122.9

+ 164

 

Equiduct

 

72.2

38.1

+ 89

Xontro

 

5.0

4.6

+ 9

Börse Berlin and Tradegate in total

401.6

165.6

+ 143

*As at 30st Dec. 2020, 9:00 am. For 2020 trading on Tradegate and Xontro ends today at 2:00 pm. Equiduct will also be trading tomorrow until 2:00 pm.