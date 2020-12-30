Tradegate And Börse Berlin Achieve Another Record Turnover Of 401.6 Billion Euros In 2020

- The united exchanges Tradegate and Berlin achieve another record result together
- Volatile markets due to Corona pandemic fuel turnover in equities
- Both stock exchanges expect trading to remain brisk in 2021
|
|
Number of Trades in 2020*
|
Number of Trades in 2019
|
Change in %
|
Tradegate
|
53.6 M
|
18.0 M
|
+ 198
|
Equiduct
|
14.5 M
|
6.3 M
|
+ 130
|
Xontro
|
334,924
|
147,217
|
+ 128
|
Börse Berlin and Tradegate in total
|
68.4 M
|
24.4 M
|
+ 180
|
|
Turnover
in bill. € 2020*
|
Turnover in bill. € 2019
|
Change in %
|
Tradegate
|
324.4
|
122.9
|
+ 164
|
Equiduct
|
72.2
|
38.1
|
+ 89
|
Xontro
|
5.0
|
4.6
|
+ 9
|
Börse Berlin and Tradegate in total
|
401.6
|
165.6
|
+ 143
*As at 30st Dec. 2020, 9:00 am. For 2020 trading on Tradegate and Xontro ends today at 2:00 pm. Equiduct will also be trading tomorrow until 2:00 pm.