Tradefeedr Launches Client Advisory Board With Participation From Leading Buy-Side Institutions To Drive FX Data Analytics Innovation

Tradefeedr, the leading network for FX trading analytics and collaborative data sharing, is proud to announce its new Buy-Side Client Advisory Board. The Board has been formed to capture essential client insights and guide the trajectory of future product evolution. Comprised of distinguished leaders from leading buy-side institutions, the Board is set to become a cornerstone in shaping the future of FX pre- and post-trade analysis using the latest technology.

Buy-side members include:

Alan Lucero , FX Trader at Norges Investment Management

Ayodele Arubi , Trade Cost Analyst at Brevan Howard

Brendan McMurtray , Vice President, FX Electronic Trading at T.Rowe Price

Dave Biser , Director of Trading at Campbell and Company

Eric Brown , Trader at T.Rowe Price

Gordon Noonan , Global Head of FX Trading at Schroders

Grayson Niehaus, FX Trader at Invesco

Michal Marcek , Quant Macro at BlueCrest

Nick Nellis , Senior Trader at MEAG

Rich Turner , Senior FX Trader at Insight Investments

Ronald Lagarde , Senior Trader at APG

Stefan Helber , Senior FX Trader at DWS

Tjerk Methorst , Treasury & Trading at PGGM

Balraj Bassi, Co-founder & CEO of Tradefeedr, said, “Our thanks go to each person who has generously committed their time to our Client Advisory Board. In the last three years Tradefeedr has scaled significantly, incorporating more buy-side clients, LPs, and platforms into the ecosystem. To maintain our leading position, innovation is key - both in refining our current offerings and developing new services. Insights from our Buy-Side Client Advisory Board will be instrumental in meeting customer needs and guiding investment in new and impactful products for our extensive client network."

Tradefeedr's data analytics network now includes over 70 leading buy- and sell-side clients as well as 10 trading platforms. As a multifaceted Financial Markets network that fosters collaboration between market participants, Tradefeedr is also forming an LP Advisory Board to ensure that its products and services represent the needs of all its participants.

Tradefeedr’s commitment to excellence has been recognised by the Financial Markets industry. It was named “Best Execution Product” in the Risk Awards 2023, “Best Independent TCA Provider” by FX Markets in 2022 and 2023, and “Best FX Algo Analytics” in the Euromoney FX Awards 2023