Tradefeedr Hires Georgia Frett As Head Of Client Engagement

Tradefeedr, the leading independent FX Data Analytics Platform, today announced that Georgia Frett has joined as Head of Client Engagement. In this new role Georgia is responsible for building the community of Liquidity Providers (LPs), buy-side clients and trading platforms.

Georgia joined from The Finance Hive, where her most recent position was General Manager, FX. While at The Finance Hive she worked extensively with FX buy-side firms, LPs and platforms to build a network which identified industry issues and helped to drive change in the FX market.

“We are delighted to welcome Georgia to our growing team,” said Balraj Bassi, Co-founder & CEO of Tradefeedr. “Now that we have built the technology and have a core of 20 sell-side clients, 50 major buy-side firms and 10 trading platforms, Georgia has joined to build the community of users – something she successfully achieved at The Hive.”

“Before joining Tradefeedr I spoke with some trusted contacts from the FX market, and they all were very positive. People see Tradefeedr as providing a trusted independent data layer, and continually striving to add more functionality to the platform,” said Georgia Frett.