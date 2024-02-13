Tradefeedr And LSEG FX Announce Plans For A Strategic Partnership For FX Data Analytics - New Solutions Will Improve FX Transparency And Enhance Trade Decision-Making For Asset Managers, Hedge Funds And Corporates, As Well As Sell-Side Firms

Tradefeedr, the leading network for FX trading analytics and collaborative data sharing, and LSEG FX, today announce plans to enter into a strategic partnership to integrate Tradefeedr’s unified data APIs within the LSEG FX trading ecosystem, including LSEG’s leading venue FXall and flagship workflow tool, LSEG Workspace. This partnership will enable a new standard for automated FX trading by seamlessly linking decision-making and execution workflows and facilitating a data-driven dialogue between sell-side liquidity providers and the asset managers, hedge funds and corporates that transact over LSEG’s extensive network.

The initial scope of the partnership intends to cover a range of areas, including:

Pre-trade decision support for LSEG FX buy-side and corporate customers

Liquidity optimisation and reporting for LSEG FX bank and broker customers

Delivery of Tradefeedr analytics integrated within LSEG Workspace

Balraj Bassi, CEO & Co-founder of Tradefeedr, said, “We see our partnership with LSEG FX as a pivotal moment for Tradefeedr. LSEG FX is the leading infrastructure provider in the FX market, and this partnership will bring great value to all clients as integrations go live. As our Open APIs gain market traction, they are becoming the new standard for trading analysis, decision support and buy-side to sell-side collaboration. This partnership will enable us to bring new clients and Liquidity Providers to the Tradefeedr network, which will drive the interoperability of data and standards, enhance market transparency, and further improve FX analytics for the benefit of all participants.”

Dean Berry, Group Head of Workflows at LSEG, said, “Tradefeedr will be a welcome addition to the LSEG Workspace and LSEG FX ecosystems. By bringing together LSEG Workspace, FXall, and Tradefeedr, we aim to deliver another key element in our strategy to empower customers with data, analytics, and workflows across the trade lifecycle. We look forward to delivering the planned solutions with Tradefeedr in FX, and to exploring further collaboration across our services in the future.”

Tradefeedr’s award-winning data analytics network includes 21 leading Liquidity Providers, more than 50 major buy-side firms and 10 trading platforms. The result is a consistent view of trading data combined with advanced independent analytical tools. The firm recently announced the formation of its Client Advisory Group, comprised of distinguished leaders from leading buy-side institutions.