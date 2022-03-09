Trade Opening Ceremony “Ring The Bell For Gender Equality” Was Held At BCSE

On March 4 2022, in celebration of International Women’s Day, the Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange held the annual event “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality”, which marked the grand opening of the trading day.
In his opening speech, the BCSE Chairman Andrei Aukhimenia highlighted the importance of ensuring gender equality for sustainable economic development and growth and noted the satisfactory level of this issue at the Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange, which is the result of the consistent policy pursued by the management aimed at ensuring equal participation of women in the management bodies of the exchange, preventing gender discrimination in matters of remuneration and career growth. Today, women occupy three of the seven seats in the Supervisory Board, 53% of the BCSE structural divisions heads are women.
The event was held to support UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative, which currently includes 111 world exchanges, in partnership between such international structures as UN Global Compact, UN Women, International Finance Corporations, World Federation of Exchanges and Women in ETFs as global partners. This year, 122 largest stock exchanges around the world announced similar events dedicated to the opening of trading.