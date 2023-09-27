Trade Associations Submit Briefing On EU’s REMIT Article 9

On September 20, ISDA and six other trade associations sent a joint briefing to EU legislators on Article 9 of the Regulation of Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (REMIT) review, which covers the supervision of third-country firms. The associations caution against establishing market access barriers for third-country firms, while endorsing the approach taken in the Council of the EU’s general approach. The Council and the European Parliament are currently negotiating the REMIT Review.

