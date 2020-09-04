TrackInsight Expands Marketing Capabilities With New Senior Hire

TrackInsight is delighted to announce that it has appointed Simon Mott as Chief Marketing Officer, further expanding the expertise and capabilities of the world’s leading ETF analytics and data platform.
Simon brings over 18 years of ETF experience gained from senior marketing roles, most recently at white-label platform HANetf, where he was responsible for creating and building the company’s award-winning brand and marketing platform from the ground up. Prior to HANetf, Simon was Global Head of ETF and Wealth Management marketing at index leader FTSE Russell, where he oversaw the development and marketing of their ETF business on a global basis.
Reporting to TrackInsight founding CEO, Jean-René Giraud, Simon will be responsible for driving all aspects of marketing and communication strategy, brand awareness and co-marketing activities with strategic partners.
Jean-René Giraud said “TrackInsight is undergoing a period of significant global expansion as the tremendous ongoing growth of ETFs means investors need a reliable and independent solution for ETF selection and comparison. Simon’s extensive expertise and knowledge of the global ETF landscape, coupled with vast experience of working with issuers and investors will be critical to our success as we extend our global offering.”
TrackInsight operates a unique global platform dedicated to ETF search, analysis and selection aimed at professional investors. With over 100,000 unique users and 2,500 qualified professional investors using the platform for their day-to-day ETF screening, TrackInsight is recognized as the leading source of independent and reliable information on over 6,000 Exchange Traded Funds listed globally.