TP ICAP Appoints Sebastien Rozes As EMEA CEO

TP ICAP Group, a leading provider of market infrastructure, announces that it has appointed Sebastien Rozes as Regional CEO for EMEA, subject to FCA approval.
Sebastien, based in London, is a highly experienced financial services professional having spent more than 30 years working globally for leading institutions including BNP Paribas, Merrill Lynch, ABN AMRO, ABN AMRO-Rothschild, RBS and most recently MUFG.
His expertise spans products expertise across Equities, Fixed Income, FX, Rates, Financing and M&A, client coverage, regulation, risk and senior management roles.
As Regional CEO, he will be responsible for the Governance, Conduct, Culture and Regulatory agenda in the UK as well as on the Continent, which represents a growing part of our business, as well as enabling the execution of the Group’s strategic plan in EMEA. Sebastien started his new role on 1 September 2021
Nicolas Breteau, CEO of TP ICAP, said: “Innovation, regulation and clients’ needs are driving significant change in EMEA markets. Sebastien’s deep financial services experience will be a great asset to TP ICAP as we respond to and anticipate these changes so that we remain well placed to execute our growth strategy.”
Sebastien Rozes said: “TP ICAP is at an exciting stage in its development. It has market-leading client franchises, a clear strategy, and with the Liquidnet acquisition an opportunity to transform its growth trajectory. I’m looking forward to working with Nicolas and the team to execute our plans.”