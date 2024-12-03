TP ICAP And AWS Announce Major Strategic Collaboration

Amazon Web Services to collaborate with TP ICAP to accelerate development of Fusion, TP ICAP’s market-leading electronic platform.

TP ICAP and Amazon Web Services to co-develop sustainability trading solutions.

Amazon Web Services to apply its expertise to establish TP ICAP AI and Innovation Lab.

TP ICAP Group (LON: TCAP) (TP ICAP), a world-leading provider of financial markets infrastructure and data solutions, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced a major agreement to streamline and scale TP ICAP’s technology infrastructure.

A key focus of this multifaceted agreement is to accelerate the development of Fusion, TP ICAP’s flagship digital platform. Fusion, a cloud-based platform, is designed to enhance TP ICAP’s ability to serve clients throughout the transaction lifecycle.

The collaboration with AWS will involve 45 highly skilled AWS Professional Services engineers working alongside TP ICAP’s technology teams to co-develop the Fusion platform. Utilising data analytics and generative AI to enhance developers’ productivity, this agreement aims to more than halve new product development times, enhance scalability, and nearly double TP ICAP’s IT workload on AWS Cloud to more than 80%.

Additionally, AWS will work with TP ICAP to reinforce its leadership in energy and commodities brokerage. Focusing on the energy transition, TP ICAP and AWS will explore opportunities to co-develop innovative, sustainability-focused trading solutions, and support Amazon’s suppliers in creating decarbonisation plans, aligning with Amazon’s net-zero carbon ambition by 2040.

AWS will also help TP ICAP establish an AI and Innovation Lab to accelerate and scale AI-driven solutions. This lab will build on TP ICAP’s successful projects to date, like automating regulatory governance reviews with Amazon Bedrock and creating a Chatbot to automate client engagement analysis and generate actionable insights.

Nicolas Breteau, Group CEO, TP ICAP, said: “This strategic collaboration with AWS positions TP ICAP as a leader in digital transformation within our industry. We will be able to develop new functionality, faster, to enhance our electronic platform, Fusion. And by equipping our teams with AI expertise and tools, we will further strengthen our ability to develop new solutions, execute at scale, and better serve our clients.”

Tanuja Randery, VP & Managing Director AWS EMEA, said: “We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with TP ICAP. TP ICAP’s “All in on Cloud” strategy aims to migrate over 80% of its technology infrastructure to AWS by the end of 2026. This will reduce TP ICAP’s reliance on physical data centres and legacy systems, delivering millions in annual savings and cutting carbon emissions. And with the establishment of its AI and Innovation Lab, TP ICAP is also investing in training, equipping its workforce with capabilities and skills in developing advanced AI-driven solutions.”

Scott Mullins, Managing Director, Financial Services at AWS, said: "Leveraging AWS generative AI capabilities like Amazon Bedrock, TP ICAP will be able to rapidly deliver innovative services, gain predictive insights, increase productivity, and better respond to customer needs. This collaboration underscores AWS's leadership in wholesale markets and our ability to deliver secure, compliant, and AI-enabled solutions that drive tangible business value.”

This new seven-year strategic collaboration agreement builds on the proven decade-long working relationship between TP ICAP and AWS.