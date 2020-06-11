Torstone Technology Appoints David Pearson To Further Strengthen Product Focus

Torstone Technology, a leading global provider of post-trade securities and derivatives processing, today announced the appointment of David Pearson, who will be joining Torstone's product team. His extensive industry experience will help strengthen Torstone’s product focus and delivery.
Pearson brings over thirty years of experience working in technology solutions for financial markets, focusing on workflow and automation in the front office and post-trade space. He joins Torstone from Genesis Global, where he was responsible for post-trade workflow solutions. Prior to that, Pearson spent twenty-five years at Fidessa, initially working with sell-side brokers and dealers to build and implement front and middle-office workflow solutions for equities, and more recently, with buy-side firms to challenge the status quo in other asset classes including exchange-traded derivatives and repo.
Pearson is also former Co-chair of the FIX Trading Community’s Global Post Trade Working Group and has been actively involved in advancing the global industry debate around new post-trade business workflows, leading to significant efficiency gains and cost reduction.
Commenting on the appointment, Brian Collings, CEO of Torstone Technology, said: “We are delighted to have David join our team. As we continue to invest in building our global leadership team and extending our platform capabilities into new markets, David’s deep post-trade product and industry experience, and specific expertise in middle-office solutions, will be an asset.”
Pearson commented: “Market volatility has recently become a key characteristic of capital markets, and there has arguably never been a more interesting time to bring new digital solutions to the post trade industry. I am excited to join Torstone and its talented team to help further evolve its leading cloud platform, helping firms to move away from legacy systems and future-proof their operations.”
Pearson will be based at Torstone’s headquarters in London.