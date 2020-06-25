Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange And Montréal Exchange Closed For Canada Day

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange will be closed on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, for the Canada Day holiday.
The Exchanges will re-open and resume regular trading hours on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Date 25/06/2020
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange will be closed on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, for the Canada Day holiday.
The Exchanges will re-open and resume regular trading hours on Thursday, July 2, 2020.