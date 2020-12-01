TORA’s OEMS Integrates With Liquidnet’s IA Trader To Offer Real Time Actionable Decision Making Tools

TORA, the provider of industry leading trading technology, has today announced that it has integrated its order & execution management system (OEMS) with global institutional investment network, Liquidnet’s IA Trader. The integration offers access to advanced artificial intelligence, data analytics tools and a broad range of Liquidnet trading algorithms.
Integrating IA Trader directly in the TORA OEMS helps equity traders enhance their decision making process at the point of trade. The system delivers actionable signals, alerts, compact stamp summaries and data visualisation capabilities that are designed to provide clients greater day-to-day efficiency and enhanced operational workflow in one holistic system.
Liquidnet’s IA Trader provides pre, post and intra trade execution analytics driven by exception alerting across equity and related market data. Time-stamps, alerts and analytic tools are designed to helps traders to uncover potential hidden risks and opportunities in their blotters, portfolio or watchlists.
TORA’s OEMS offers the most comprehensive front-to-back end trading solution for hedge funds and asset managers. The functionality is fully auditable, MIFID II compliant and automatically details in depth order records, price information and creates best execution reports. TORA’s platform also delivers advanced pre trade and post trade TCA to improve execution quality and ensure best execution.
Chris Jenkins, Managing Director at TORA stated:
“We are very pleased to have IA Trader available in the TORA OEMS platform. Data analytics play an ever more important role in the trading process and to have IA Trader as an added data point is very exciting for our clients. The embedded integration allows for a seamless workflow for all users”.
TORA’s leading OEMS platform will give users access to advanced functions for portfolio rebalancing, TCA, strong post-trade allocations and commission management tools. The integrated software package already connects with custodians, prime brokerage and trade matching providers across the globe.