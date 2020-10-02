TORA Wins Global Investor 'Best Outsourced Trading Solution' 2020

TORA, the provider of industry leading trading technology, has today announced it has been awarded Best Outsourced Trading provider by Global Investor in their 2020 Investment Excellence Awards.
TORA was recognized for its unique offering, encompassing flexible operational trading models, proprietary trading technology as well as a high level of customer service. TORA’s outsourced trading group incorporates decades of trading experience spread around the world, while allowing clients to have complete transparency via the TORA OEMS.
TORA’s Outsourced Trading offers clients an end-to-end operational solution to cover the entire life-cycle of a trade. Users can access over 500 brokers globally across multiple asset classes with real time market insights and comprehensive pre and post trade analysis. TORA has a global team of traders with multi-asset experience and fully redundant infrastructure in New York, San Francisco, London, Tokyo and Hong Kong.