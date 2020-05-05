TORA Partners With Imagine Software To Create Best-In-Class Global Trading Platform

TORA, provider of the industry’s most advanced cloud-based and leading order and execution management system (OEMS), has today announced a partnership with premier risk & compliance platform provider, Imagine Software to create the finest front-to-back end trading solution for hedge funds & asset managers.
The affiliation between the two companies' offerings will provide the strongest universal multi-asset front-to-back trading solution. The two systems will work together to generate a new best-in-class leader across the value chain to create a truly integrated trading platform.
TORA first established the industry’s first cloud-based OEMS over 13 years ago providing clients with state-of-the-art trading tools to assure best execution and manage complex trading strategies. TORA’s OEMS includes advanced functions for portfolio rebalancing, pre-trade and post-trade TCA to improve execution quality combined with strong post-trade allocations and commission management tools. The integrated software package already connects with custodians, prime brokerage and trade matching providers across the globe.
Imagine Software offers a broad range of real time risk, compliance and portfolio management tools which enable funds to view risk exposure with precision at any level of granularity. Imagine offers unparalleled fair market pricing for all OTC instruments with powerful real time compliance checks. Both companies put customer service and technology innovation at the forefront of their offering.
Chris Jenkins, Managing Director at TORA commented “With this new partnership clients can, at last, get a fully integrated best-in-class solution. Clients can now have cutting edge OEMS technology including TCA, pairs, algos and rebalancing, fully integrated with the market leader in risk, compliance and portfolio management software across the entire trade life cycle.”
Scott Sherman, Co-Founder, Global Head of Sales and Business Development at Imagine Software stated “Imagine is excited to be able to offer its clients a straight through Order/Risk/Portfolio system, partnering our innovative and flexible real-time analytics with the powerful TORA OMS/EMS. We can now say that applying customized risk capabilities from Front to Back has never been easier.”
TORA’s OEMS solution has been impressing the industry during recent market changes to remote working and market volatility. The system has proved to sustain large volumes within extremely sporadic markets and had no latency issues. The multi-asset, multi-region system that is compliant with MIFID II, can also provide detailed reports & analytics and has a broker-neutral pairs application.