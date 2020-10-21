TORA OEMS Deepens Fixed Income Offering With MTS BondsPro Integration

TORA, provider of industry leading trading technology, has today announced that it has integrated its order execution management system (OEMS) with MTS BondsPro, MTS Markets International, Inc.’s (MMI) ATS. The new connectivity allows market participants to electronically trade bonds from the TORA OEMS in the MTS BondsPro platform.
MTS BondsPro, part of London Stock Exchange Group, is an electronic bond trading platform that offers access to liquidity on its anonymous all-to-all order book. MTS BondsPro supports markets in over 20,000 corporate and emerging market bonds and provides access to over 100 liquidity providers with 600+ buy-side and sell-side firms engaging with the MTS BondsPro order book.
TORA clients are able to see the full depth of the market for each bond within the TORA interface, execute orders and monitor execution progression from the system. The integration with MTS BondsPro will help all asset managers and traders experience optimal STP.
Chris Jenkins, Managing Director at TORA commented, “The new partnership is a great addition for our clients looking to access more sources of credit bond liquidity.”
David Parker, Head of MMI said, “Integrating with TORA’s advanced OEMS is very exciting for the MTS BondsPro business, as it makes liquidity via our platform more widely available to the market and easily accessible to TORA’s global client base.”
TORA’s OEMS provides fixed income traders with sophisticated tools to help streamline their operations and improve trade execution. The platform offers broad access to bond liquidity and dedicated fixed income OEMS trading tools such as ‘similar bond’ searches, historical analysis of trade execution and rules to create auto-routing based on bespoke information.
Built as one of the industry’s first cloud-based integrated Order and Execution Management systems over 13 years ago, TORA’s OEMS offers a wealth of functionality covering execution, allocations, risk control, real time positions-keeping and P&L monitoring. TORA OEMS is a single trading system covering global markets in equities, bonds, futures, options and FX.