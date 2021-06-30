Top 10 Volume Day At MGEX

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports that Tuesday, June 29th was the 8th best day in the history of the Exchange with a total of 27,816 contracts traded.
Coinciding with this accomplishment, it was also the 8th best electronic day in MGEX history with a total of 26,416 contracts traded. At the close of market, open interest was reported at 91,197 contracts, which is 40% higher compared to this time last year. With one more trading day left this month, June 2021 is shaping out to be a productive month at MGEX