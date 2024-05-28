Tony White Joins MKP Advisors As Partner

MKP Advisors (MKP), a leading global advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Tony White has joined as a key member of its leadership team. Tony will assume the role of Partner and will be responsible for developing and expanding MKP’s global corporate advisory business.

MKP Advisors specialises in analysing and making sense of complex events and investment scenarios by bridging gaps, providing practical advice, and creating tangible value for all stakeholders. The company's team of seasoned professionals has a unique perspective that helps both companies and investors to navigate corporate events.

With over 20 years of experience in investment banking and corporate broking, Tony brings a wealth of expertise to MKP. He has successfully advised many high-profile corporate clients for leading global investment banks. Tony's deep understanding of the industry and his proven track record in providing strategic guidance make him an invaluable addition to the MKP team.

Mark Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of MKP welcomed Tony to the team saying: "We are delighted to have Tony on board and look forward to working together to further establish MKP as the go-to firm for both investors and companies that need advice whilst navigating complex situations. Tony's appointment marks a major milestone in our continuing development and growth, reinforcing our commitment to delivering tangible value and mutually beneficial outcomes for all stakeholders in complex global situations.”

In keeping with MKP’s firmwide goals, Tony will focus on narrowing the widening gap between corporates and their investors. His role will help companies to better understand the goals and perceptions of both new and existing shareholders. In providing specialist advice, Tony will, as part of the MKP team, support boards and management teams in making better-informed decisions.

Tony White commented on his new role, stating: "I am excited to join Mark and the team and to be part of the next stage of MKP’s evolution. In the current climate, it is more important than ever to help bridge the gap between corporates and investors. Our goal is to provide independent, informed and practical advice to generate optimal outcomes for all parties involved."