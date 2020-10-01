 Skip to main Content
Tokyo Stock Exchange: Treatment Of Trades From Friday, 2 October - Normal Trading Resumes

Date 01/10/2020

Currently, the Tokyo Stock Exchange is proceeding without problems toward resumption of trading at arrowhead and TSE plans to conduct trading on auction market and ToSTNeT market as usual from tomorrow and after.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to investors and market participants.