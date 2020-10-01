Currently, the Tokyo Stock Exchange is proceeding without problems toward resumption of trading at arrowhead and TSE plans to conduct trading on auction market and ToSTNeT market as usual from tomorrow and after.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to investors and market participants.
Tokyo Stock Exchange: Treatment Of Trades From Friday, 2 October - Normal Trading Resumes
Date 01/10/2020
