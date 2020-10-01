Today's trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on-exchange trading and ToSTNeT will be conducted as usual. Various trading procedures will remain as announced yesterday (October 1).
Tokyo Stock Exchange would like to express our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused by the system failure of Tokyo Stock Exchange, and we would like to ask for your continued support and cooperation in the operation of the market.
Tokyo Stock Exchange Treatment Of Trades For Today (Friday, October 2)
