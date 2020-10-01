Tokyo Stock Exchange Trading Halt Due To System Glitch

Today, due to a hardware failure, the switchover from the failed device to the backup device did not work properly, and as a result, market information could not be distributed.
TSE is currently planning to replace the hardware and taking steps, including other maintenance, to ensure normal trading from tomorrow onwards.
If the system were to reboot during the day, it would cause confusion for investors and market participants, which would make it difficult to execute smooth trading. Therefore TSE has decided to halt all listed symbols entire today after consulting with market participants.
TSE sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience caused to investors and the people related to stock market.