Tokyo Stock Exchange To Start Proof Of Concept Testing For HTML Disclosure Of Earnings Reports (Kessan Tanshin)

In conjunction with the replacement of TDnet planned for December 2021, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (hereinafter "TSE") is starting Proof of Concept (PoC) testing to enable earnings reports and quarterly earnings reports of listed companies* and earnings reports and interim earnings reports of listed REITs (hereinafter "kessan tanshin, etc.") to be disclosed in HTML format with the cooperation of PRONEXUS Inc. and TAKARA & COMPANY LTD. (hereinafter "printing companies").
Participation in this PoC by listed companies and disclosure in HTML format are optional.
Although it is still possible to make disclosures in just PDF and XBRL formats as before, we would appreciate your cooperation in this endeavor.
- Including issuers of preferred equity investment securities.
Outline of this PoC
TSE will enable disclosure in HTML format of qualitative information such as "Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position", "Notes on Going Concern Assumption", "Segment Information", "Information per Share", and "Significant Subsequent Events" which are currently not available in XBRL format.
Also, both printing companies will provide generation tools for kessan tanshin etc. (hereinafter "printing company system") and with this printing company system, will implement a function to generate qualitative information details in HTML format.
Listed companies that create kessan tanshin, etc. using the printing company system can automatically create files of kessan tanshin, etc. in both HTML and XBRL*, using the current printing company system. These files can be registered together with the existing files in TDnet so that kessan tanshin, etc. can be disclosed in HTML format.
There are no additional costs for listed companies, information users and other related parties to participate in this PoC.
The objective of this PoC is to verify improvements in availability of kessan tanshin, etc. for information users such as investors.
Participation in this PoC by listed companies, etc. is optional and disclosing only in PDF and XBRL formats as before is still possible.
- HTML formatted files will be automatically included in the attached file that currently includes XBRL, so, for creating an HTML format file, no additional work is required.
- ･For those responsible in handling information on listed companies, etc., please also refer to the related documents released on Target today.
Image of the PoC
Screenshot to view files in HTML format
Schedule
|Nov.2020
|Press Release of the PoC (This release)
|Dec.2021
|PoC starts
|Dec.2022
|First Verification
*TSE will verify effects of this PoC, using feedback from information users, listed companies, and other related parties.
