Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) will start publishing "Availability of English Disclosure Information by Listed Companies", a list containing information on English disclosure made by listed companies. This new initiative will go toward satisfying demand from foreign investors to understand the kind of English information disclosed by listed companies, including when and where they are disclosed.
Compiled by TSE based on voluntary responses from listed companies, the list will be updated regularly to allow investors access to the latest information.
We hope foreign investors will find this list useful for gathering information on listed companies.
Tokyo Stock Exchange: Publication Of "Availability Of English Disclosure Information By Listed Companies"
Date 24/01/2020
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) will start publishing "Availability of English Disclosure Information by Listed Companies", a list containing information on English disclosure made by listed companies. This new initiative will go toward satisfying demand from foreign investors to understand the kind of English information disclosed by listed companies, including when and where they are disclosed.