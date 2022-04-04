Tokyo Stock Exchange: New Market Structure Begins Today

The cash equity market of Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) has today completed its scheduled transition to the new structure of Prime Market, Standard Market, and Growth Market.
CEO Message
Kiyota Akira, Director & Representative Executive Officer, Group CEO of Japan Exchange Group, Inc., commented:
Today, we have finally launched the new market structure. Beginning on this day, the cash equity market operated by TSE has been reincarnated into three new market segments: Prime Market, Standard Market, and Growth Market. I would like to reiterate my deep gratitude to our listed companies and all others involved in the market for your cooperation in enabling the smooth transition to the new market segments.
This market restructuring is aimed at helping boost listed companies' sustainable growth and mid- to long-term corporate value, thereby providing attractive markets that have the approval of many global and domestic investors. I have great expectations that this market restructuring will spur listed companies to work harder to achieve sustainable growth and enhance corporate value over the medium to long term.
In addition to the market restructuring, we have started work on revising our stock price indices. As part of this, TOPIX will be transformed into an index with further functionality as an investment target while retaining its strong connection to the market.
Now, with the launch over, TSE will carefully and meticulously monitor the situation, ensuring the three new market segments are able to appropriately support listed companies in increasing corporate value and are attractive to investors, and will make changes where necessary. This will increase the effectiveness of this market restructuring and help us contribute to the realization of an affluent society.
Related Pages