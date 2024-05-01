Tokyo Stock Exchange: Monthly Trading Value Via CONNEQTOR Surpasses 290 Billion Yen

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) launched the CONNEQTOR service, a RFQ (Request For Quote) platform, in February 2021 with the aim of improving liquidity in the ETF market. We are pleased to announce that the monthly trading value via the CONNEQTOR reached a record high of 290.8 billion yen (average daily trading value of 13.8 billion yen) in April 2024.



With the expansion of the number and attributes of investors using the platform, the trading value has also continued to increase, and the platform has now grown to an average daily trading volume of over 10 billion yen. TSE will continue our efforts to develop a market that is highly convenient market environment that enables to execute smoothly and better price for investors.