Tokyo Stock Exchange: Awards Will Be Presented For Best Market Makers 2024

The Tokyo Stock Exchange, in an effort to improve liquidity in the ETF market, introduced a market making scheme in the ETF market and has been operating it while making improvements. Since 2021, the Best Market Makers Award has been given to market makers who have contributed to the improvement of market liquidity through continuous quoting, and the role of market makers in the market has been widely communicated. We are pleased to announce that this year's award winners have been selected.



