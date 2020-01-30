Tokyo Stock Exchange: Action Program For Strengthening The Functions Of The Cash Equity Market

As the environment surrounding the market changes and evolves, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.(TSE) has compiled an "Action Program for Strengthening the Functions of the Cash Equity Market"
While some of these measures will henceforth be deliberated in detail, there may also be other measures that are desirable. TSE will consider them together with market users as needed and work to continually develop the environment for implementing such measures with a view to providing a highly convenient market infrastructure for all investors to use with confidence.