Tokyo Financial Exchange Trading Volume In October 2023

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,067,617 ( +7.8% MoM / -42.8% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 93,981 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 1]

Items

（Top 10 items in the current month） Oct 2023 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 2,067,617 93,981 7.8% -42.8% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 638,177 29,008 -7.0% -60.4% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 470,138 21,370 5.5% 14.8% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 182,569 8,299 11.8% -19.2% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 162,059 7,366 15.6% 8.1% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 158,041 7,184 56.8% -22.2% Euro-Japanese Yen 94,850 4,311 45.6% -47.9% British Pound-Japanese Yen 86,383 3,927 22.7% -71.7% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 60,310 2,741 10.6% -37.2% Euro-U.S. Dollar 44,780 2,035 1.8% -48.6% Canadian Dollar-Japanese Yen 38,228 1,738 54.9% -6.9% Other Currency pairs 132,082 6,002 7.9% -56.8%

Items

(Top 5 items in the current month) Oct 2023 Trading value Total swap points Click 365 2,412,952,169,826 U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 968,050,691,300 7,826 Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 394,680,851,000 8,348 Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 175,512,708,150 3,642 Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 8,702,568,300 1,279 South African Rand-Japanese Yen 128,566,353,500 5,786







(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 5,008,550 ( +30.2% MoM / -39.6% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 227,662 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]

Items Oct 2023 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click kabu 365 5,008,550 227,662 30.2% -39.6% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 1,079,041 49,047 192.1% - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 1,143,946 51,998 137.0% - DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 9,514 432 88.6% - FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 15,984 727 60.9% - Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 124,876 5,676 422.1% - WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date24 86,972 3,953 85.9% - NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 900,504 40,932 57.5% - Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 157,106 7,141 130.0% - Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 51,230 2,329 22.0% - Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 9,485 431 47.8% - Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 592,850 26,948 -21.1% - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 561,608 25,528 -19.8% - DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 7,874 358 -39.9% - FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 6,869 312 -35.9% - Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 28,309 1,287 -21.6% - WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date23 15,821 719 -67.8% - NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 216,561 9,844 -67.2% -

Items Oct 2023 Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests Click kabu 365 6,527,936,646,980 2,009 -26,553 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 3,385,599,041,600 - - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 378,039,834,620 327 -1,719 DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 14,116,873,200 - -5,356 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 11,721,067,200 564 -3,980 Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 348,903,544,000 - -733 WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date24 27,596,215,600 - -75 NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 129,744,616,320 62 -766 Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 26,092,164,480 103 -885 Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 16,897,703,200 - -75 Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 12,450,011,000 - -335 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 1,859,355,455,000 - - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 185,583,363,600 327 -1,719 DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 11,696,039,600 - -5,360 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 5,035,663,900 564 -3,979 Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 78,914,168,400 - -730 WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date23 4,993,107,600 - -75 NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 31,197,777,660 62 -766







(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Interest Rate Futures contracts was 32,969 ( +88.0% MoM / +28,321.6% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 1,570 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]

Items Oct 2023 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 32,969 1,570 88.0% 28,321.6% Three-month TONA Futures 32,969 1,570 88.0% - Options on Three-month TONA Futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - - Three-month Euroyen futures - - - -100.0% Options on Three-month Euroyen futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - -

Trading of Option on three-month Euroyen futures has been suspended since March 20,2023.

(4) FX Clearing

The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 11,366,703 and its average daily volume was 516,668. And its open position amount at end of the month was 295,084 thousand US dollar.

(5) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was18,475,839(39.8%MoM /6.3%YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 839,881.