Tokyo Financial Exchange Trading Volume In November 2019

Date 02/12/2019

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 1,451,538 ( -29.0% MoM / -43.6% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 69,121 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 1]
Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）		Nov 2019
Trading Volume一Daily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Click 365 1,451,538 69,121 -29.0% -43.6%
  U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 315,265 15,013 -7.9% -45.0%
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 255,865 12,184 -27.4% -57.9%
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 206,451 9,831 -14.0% -30.8%
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 181,887 8,661 2.0% 16.6%
British Pound-Japanese Yen 138,197 6,581 -68.9% -36.1%
Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 97,983 4,666 -29.0% -63.1%
New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 77,411 3,686 36.9% -14.0%
Euro-Japanese Yen 61,096 2,909 -19.8% -46.7%
British Pound-U.S. Dollar 22,825 1,087 -74.4% -51.2%
Euro-U.S. Dollar 14,609 696 -44.1% -82.3%
Other Currency pairs 79,949 3,807 -20.8% -35.2%
Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)		Nov 2019
Trading valueTotal swap points
  Click 365 1,180,715,537,615  
  U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 345,104,832,250 1,600
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 48,742,282,500 1,590
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 154,115,671,500 3,744
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 101,765,776,500 2,962
British Pound-Japanese Yen 195,673,132,300 800



(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 663,083 ( -18.8% MoM / +54.5% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 31,576 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]
ItemsNov 2019
Trading VolumeDaily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Click kabu 365 663,083 31,576 -18.8% 54.5%
  Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 488,018 23,239 -16.3% 47.6%
DJIA Daily Futures contract 163,316 7,777 -22.5% 92.5%
DAXR Daily Futures contract 6,422 306 -59.0% -19.5%
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 5,327 254 -23.0% -6.5%
ItemsNov 2019
Trading valueTotal DividendsTotal Interests
  Click kabu 365 1,606,460,389,700 13,735 -4,948
  Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 1,136,447,516,600 - -
DJIA Daily Futures contract 457,578,768,800 10,457 -4,335
DAXR Daily Futures contract 8,490,526,200 - -53
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 3,943,578,100 3,278 -560



(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 86,459 ( +88.9% MoM / +32.6% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 4,323 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]
ItemsNov 2019
Trading VolumeDaily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 86,459 4,323 88.9% 32.6%
  Three-month Euroyen futures 86,459 4,323 88.9% 32.6%
  Options on Three-month Euroyen futures - - - -
  Put - - - -
Call - - - -

(4) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 2,201,080 ( -24.3% MoM / -28.3% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 105,020 .

 