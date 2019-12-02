Tokyo Financial Exchange Trading Volume In November 2019

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)
The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 1,451,538 ( -29.0% MoM / -43.6% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 69,121 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）
|Nov 2019
|Trading Volume
|一Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click 365
|1,451,538
|69,121
|-29.0%
|-43.6%
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|315,265
|15,013
|-7.9%
|-45.0%
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|255,865
|12,184
|-27.4%
|-57.9%
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|206,451
|9,831
|-14.0%
|-30.8%
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|181,887
|8,661
|2.0%
|16.6%
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|138,197
|6,581
|-68.9%
|-36.1%
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|97,983
|4,666
|-29.0%
|-63.1%
|New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen
|77,411
|3,686
|36.9%
|-14.0%
|Euro-Japanese Yen
|61,096
|2,909
|-19.8%
|-46.7%
|British Pound-U.S. Dollar
|22,825
|1,087
|-74.4%
|-51.2%
|Euro-U.S. Dollar
|14,609
|696
|-44.1%
|-82.3%
|Other Currency pairs
|79,949
|3,807
|-20.8%
|-35.2%
|Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)
|Nov 2019
|Trading value
|Total swap points
|Click 365
|1,180,715,537,615
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|345,104,832,250
|1,600
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|48,742,282,500
|1,590
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|154,115,671,500
|3,744
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|101,765,776,500
|2,962
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|195,673,132,300
|800
(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)
The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 663,083 ( -18.8% MoM / +54.5% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 31,576 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
|Nov 2019
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click kabu 365
|663,083
|31,576
|-18.8%
|54.5%
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract
|488,018
|23,239
|-16.3%
|47.6%
|DJIA Daily Futures contract
|163,316
|7,777
|-22.5%
|92.5%
|DAXR Daily Futures contract
|6,422
|306
|-59.0%
|-19.5%
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract
|5,327
|254
|-23.0%
|-6.5%
|Items
|Nov 2019
|Trading value
|Total Dividends
|Total Interests
|Click kabu 365
|1,606,460,389,700
|13,735
|-4,948
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract
|1,136,447,516,600
|-
|-
|DJIA Daily Futures contract
|457,578,768,800
|10,457
|-4,335
|DAXR Daily Futures contract
|8,490,526,200
|-
|-53
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract
|3,943,578,100
|3,278
|-560
(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts
The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 86,459 ( +88.9% MoM / +32.6% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 4,323 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
|Nov 2019
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts
|86,459
|4,323
|88.9%
|32.6%
|Three-month Euroyen futures
|86,459
|4,323
|88.9%
|32.6%
|Options on Three-month Euroyen futures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Put
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Call
|-
|-
|-
|-
(4) Total all products
Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 2,201,080 ( -24.3% MoM / -28.3% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 105,020 .