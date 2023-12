Tokyo Financial Exchange Trading Volume In Nov 2023

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,223,992 ( +7.6% MoM / -26.5% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 101,090 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 1]

Items

(Top 10 items in the current month) Nov 2023 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 2,223,992 101,090 7.6% -26.5% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 756,290 34,377 18.5% -50.7% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 419,790 19,081 -10.7% 16.3% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 243,992 11,091 50.6% 68.7% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 203,867 9,267 11.7% 19.4% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 147,418 6,701 -6.7% -26.7% British Pound-Japanese Yen 94,719 4,305 9.7% -30.4% Euro-Japanese Yen 86,204 3,918 -9.1% -25.6% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 61,558 2,798 2.1% 19.4% British Pound-U.S. Dollar 32,666 1,485 81.7% -24.5% Euro-U.S. Dollar 29,687 1,349 -33.7% -68.0% Other Currency pairs 147,801 6,718 -3.0% -15.9%

Items

(Top 5 items in the current month) Nov 2023 Trading value Total swap points Click 365 2,515,453,978,309 U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 1,120,783,965,500 6,760 Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 357,870,975,000 7,500 Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 12,516,789,600 1,012 Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 199,575,599,650 3,628 South African Rand-Japanese Yen 115,796,839,000 5,095







(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 3,430,911 ( -31.5% MoM / -35.9% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 155,952 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]

Items Nov 2023 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click kabu 365 3,430,911 155,952 -31.5% -35.9% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 1,013,686 46,077 -6.1% - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 767,234 34,874 -32.9% - DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 9,174 417 -3.6% - FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 9,569 435 -40.1% - Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 95,726 4,351 -23.3% - WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date24 67,426 3,065 -22.5% - NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 543,613 24,710 -39.6% - Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 99,836 4,538 -36.5% - Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 45,481 2,067 -11.2% - Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 17,209 782 81.4% - Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 379,472 17,249 -36.0% - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 230,494 10,477 -59.0% - DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 4,434 202 -43.7% - FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 2,564 117 -62.7% - Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 10,114 460 -64.3% - WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date23 12,486 568 -21.1% - NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 122,393 5,563 -43.5% -

Items Nov 2023 Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests Click kabu 365 5,543,219,672,800 10,636 -24,243 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 3,399,700,106,800 - - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 275,275,886,860 1,390 -1,568 DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 14,867,384,400 - -5,139 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 7,145,172,300 3,540 -3,362 Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 267,870,065,800 - -667 WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date24 19,735,590,200 - -63 NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 86,657,348,330 210 -721 Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 18,055,340,600 356 -832 Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 15,955,644,420 - -67 Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 21,929,428,700 - -297 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 1,272,711,140,800 - - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 82,800,359,620 1,390 -1,569 DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 7,205,250,000 - -5,146 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 1,915,308,000 3,540 -3,362 Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 28,276,721,200 - -666 WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date23 3,598,465,200 - -63 NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 19,520,459,570 210 -721







(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Interest Rate Futures contracts was 35,882 ( +8.8% MoM / - YoY ) and its average daily volume was 1,794 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]

Items Nov 2023 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 35,882 1,794 8.8% - Three-month TONA Futures 35,882 1,794 8.8% - Options on Three-month TONA Futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - - Three-month Euroyen futures - - - - Options on Three-month Euroyen futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - -

Trading of Option on three-month Euroyen futures has been suspended since March 20,2023.

(4) FX Clearing

The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 9,787,262 and its average daily volume was 444,876. And its open position amount at end of the month was 243,473 thousand US dollar.

(5) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was15,478,047(-16.2%MoM /19.7%YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 703,712.