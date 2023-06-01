Tokyo Financial Exchange Trading Volume In May 2023

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,492,336 ( +31.4% MoM / -17.3% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 108,365 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 1]

（Top 10 items in the current month） May 2023 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 2,492,336 108,365 31.4% -17.3% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 759,036 33,002 24.5% -30.1% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 455,321 19,797 29.6% 28.2% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 361,190 15,704 167.7% 156.8% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 197,403 8,583 47.9% -13.1% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 182,133 7,919 29.5% -55.8% British Pound-Japanese Yen 159,925 6,953 37.1% -29.6% Euro-Japanese Yen 99,761 4,337 -11.1% -36.4% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 73,224 3,184 28.6% -0.5% Euro-U.S. Dollar 68,902 2,996 -6.3% -8.3% Swiss Franc-Japanese Yen 22,903 996 -12.9% 35.7% Other Currency pairs 112,538 4,894 -20.3% -53.2%

(Top 5 items in the current month) May 2023 Trading value Total swap points Click 365 2,547,540,444,340 U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 1,057,564,858,800 5,735 Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 359,020,608,500 7,522 Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 24,055,254,000 1,882 South African Rand-Japanese Yen 139,366,518,000 4,205 Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 164,994,284,700 2,651







(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 5,226,941 ( +34.6% MoM / -25.0% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 227,399 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]

Items May 2023 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click kabu 365 5,226,941 227,399 34.6% -25.0% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 1,547,130 67,267 53.1% - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 2,513,437 109,280 32.7% - DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 23,478 1,067 44.5% - FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 14,272 714 42.0% - Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 97,971 4,260 10.1% - WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date23 58,924 2,562 27.7% - NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 971,729 42,249 18.6% -

Items May 2023 Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests Click kabu 365 6,038,530,829,810 5,771 -10,023 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 4,762,375,566,000 - - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 827,699,938,470 1,111 -1,476 DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 36,801,765,000 - -4,742 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 10,652,620,800 4,487 -2,564 Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 248,532,832,800 - -594 WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date23 13,841,247,600 - -55 NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 138,626,859,140 173 -592







(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Interest Rate Futures contracts was 10,401 ( -9.3% MoM / +14,973.9% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 520 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]

Items May 2023 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 10,401 520 -9.3% 14,973.9% Three-month TONA Futures 10,401 520 -9.3% - Options on Three-month TONA Futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - - Three-month Euroyen futures - - - -100.0% Options on Three-month Euroyen futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - -

Trading of Option on three-month Euroyen futures has been suspended since March 20,2023.

(4) FX Clearing

The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 18,645,394 and its average daily volume was 810,669. And its open position amount at end of the month was 316,900 thousand US dollar.

(5) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was26,375,072(25.3%MoM /15.6%YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 1,146,953.