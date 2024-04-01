Tokyo Financial Exchange: Trading Volume In Mar 2024 And Fiscal Year 2023

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 1,929,621 ( +8.2% MoM / -42.3% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 91,888 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 1]

Items

（Top 10 items in the current month） Mar 2024 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 1,929,621 91,888 8.2% -42.3% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 595,785 28,371 9.6% -54.9% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 405,594 19,314 23.8% -30.4% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 202,580 9,647 6.0% 75.3% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 188,554 8,979 15.7% -11.7% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 136,003 6,476 -20.3% -50.6% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 88,551 4,217 -1.4% 17.5% British Pound-Japanese Yen 77,292 3,681 7.1% -60.9% Euro-Japanese Yen 68,946 3,283 36.4% -64.5% Swiss Franc-Japanese Yen 45,308 2,158 90.7% -1.7% Canadian Dollar-Japanese Yen 20,724 987 -19.9% -4.2% Other Currency pairs 100,284 4,775 -20.1% -66.6%

Items

(Top 5 items in the current month) Mar 2024 Trading value Total swap points Click 365 2,181,742,456,649 U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 901,541,862,000 6,753 Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 370,712,916,000 7,632 Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 9,541,518,000 1,324 South African Rand-Japanese Yen 151,220,308,000 5,082 Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 134,173,759,650 3,647







(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 3,714,354 ( +1.6% MoM / -54.7% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 181,024 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]

Items Mar 2024 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click kabu 365 3,714,354 181,024 1.6% -54.7% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 1,971,341 93,873 12.2% - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 676,763 33,838 -26.4% - DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 8,587 429 2.0% - FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 12,213 611 7.2% - Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 101,757 5,088 93.0% - WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date24 52,180 2,609 8.6% - NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 653,554 32,678 3.5% - Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 124,627 6,231 -17.5% - Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 61,080 3,054 75.0% - Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 52,252 2,613 27.1% -

Items Mar 2024 Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests Click kabu 365 8,860,794,372,470 32,010 -17,976 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 7,997,730,437,000 26,524 -46 DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 268,992,989,610 458 -1,812 DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 15,889,384,800 - -8,727 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 9,721,548,000 4,577 -4,329 Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 317,787,111,000 - -798 WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date24 16,953,282,000 - -74 NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 119,240,927,300 108 -835 Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 26,455,819,560 343 -938 Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 21,631,482,000 - -87 Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 66,391,391,200 - -330

(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Interest Rate Futures contracts was 94,569 ( +7.3% MoM / +4,146.5% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 4,728 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]

Items Mar 2024 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 94,569 4,728 7.3% 4,146.5% Three-month TONA Futures 94,569 4,728 7.3% 4,152.2% Options on Three-month TONA futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - - Three-month Euroyen futures - - - -100.0% Options on Three-month Euroyen futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - -

(4) FX Clearing

The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 9,202,606 and its average daily volume was 438,219. And its open position amount at end of the month was 295,855 thousand US dollar.

(5) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was14,941,150(-8.0%MoM /-40.8%YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 715,859.

２．Trading Volume from Apr 2023 through Mar 2024

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 237,234,635 ( 18.2% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 1,029,531 .





The trading volume of Interest Rate Futures contracts was 457,966 ( +14,545.5% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 1,877 .



The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 26,347,803 ( -29.9% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 101,729 .



The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click Kabu 365) was 48,649,269 ( -32.0% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 301,293 .



The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 161,779,597 ( +76.8% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 624,632 .

Items

（Top 10 items in the current year） Trading Volume from Apr 2023 through Mar 2024 Trading Volume Daily Average Year on Year Change Total 237,234,635 1,029,531 18.2% Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 457,966 1,877 14,545.5% Three-month TONA futures 457,966 1,877 20,492.0% Options on Three-month TONA futures - - - Put - - - Call - - - Three-month Euroyen futures - - -100.0% Options on Three-month Euroyen futures - - - Put - - - Call - - - The total trading volume of Click 365 237,234,635 1,029,591 18.2% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 8,810,181 34,016 -47.8% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 5,227,410 20,183 16.9% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 2,775,037 10,714 74.1% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 2,045,561 7,898 -37.6% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 1,789,891 6,911 -29.9% British Pound-Japanese Yen 1,291,795 4,988 -45.8% Euro-Japanese Yen 1,125,040 4,344 -36.7% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 799,783 3,088 -4.7% Euro-U.S. Dollar 521,261 2,013 -50.0% Swiss Franc-Japanese Yen 321,534 1,241 4.6% Other Currency pairs 1,640,310 6,333 -33.2% The total trading volume of Click Kabu 365 48,649,269 301,293 -32% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 9,328,703 64,783 - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 5,985,003 42,148 - DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 72,410 514 - FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 84,317 598 - Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 557,404 3,925 - WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date24 429,524 3,025 - NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 4,677,473 32,940 - Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 1,033,419 7,278 - Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 324,609 2,286 - Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 172,218 1,213 - Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 8,613,237 48,119 - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 10,492,896 57,027 - DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 115,313 637 - FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 125,930 707 - Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 462,482 2,527 - WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date23 348,142 1,902 - NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 5,826,189 31,664 - The total trading volume of FX Clearing 161,779,597 624,632 76.8%





