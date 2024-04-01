Tokyo Financial Exchange: Trading Volume In Mar 2024 And Fiscal Year 2023

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)
The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 1,929,621 ( +8.2% MoM / -42.3% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 91,888 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）
|Mar 2024
|Trading Volume
|一Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click 365
|1,929,621
|91,888
|8.2%
|-42.3%
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|595,785
|28,371
|9.6%
|-54.9%
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|405,594
|19,314
|23.8%
|-30.4%
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|202,580
|9,647
|6.0%
|75.3%
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|188,554
|8,979
|15.7%
|-11.7%
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|136,003
|6,476
|-20.3%
|-50.6%
|New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen
|88,551
|4,217
|-1.4%
|17.5%
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|77,292
|3,681
|7.1%
|-60.9%
|Euro-Japanese Yen
|68,946
|3,283
|36.4%
|-64.5%
|Swiss Franc-Japanese Yen
|45,308
|2,158
|90.7%
|-1.7%
|Canadian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|20,724
|987
|-19.9%
|-4.2%
|Other Currency pairs
|100,284
|4,775
|-20.1%
|-66.6%
|Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)
|Mar 2024
|Trading value
|Total swap points
|Click 365
|2,181,742,456,649
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|901,541,862,000
|6,753
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|370,712,916,000
|7,632
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|9,541,518,000
|1,324
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|151,220,308,000
|5,082
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|134,173,759,650
|3,647
(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)
The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 3,714,354 ( +1.6% MoM / -54.7% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 181,024 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
|Mar 2024
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click kabu 365
|3,714,354
|181,024
|1.6%
|-54.7%
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24
|1,971,341
|93,873
|12.2%
|-
|DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24
|676,763
|33,838
|-26.4%
|-
|DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24
|8,587
|429
|2.0%
|-
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24
|12,213
|611
|7.2%
|-
|Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24
|101,757
|5,088
|93.0%
|-
|WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date24
|52,180
|2,609
|8.6%
|-
|NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24
|653,554
|32,678
|3.5%
|-
|Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24
|124,627
|6,231
|-17.5%
|-
|Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24
|61,080
|3,054
|75.0%
|-
|Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24
|52,252
|2,613
|27.1%
|-
|Items
|Mar 2024
|Trading value
|Total Dividends
|Total Interests
|Click kabu 365
|8,860,794,372,470
|32,010
|-17,976
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24
|7,997,730,437,000
|26,524
|-46
|DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24
|268,992,989,610
|458
|-1,812
|DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24
|15,889,384,800
|-
|-8,727
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24
|9,721,548,000
|4,577
|-4,329
|Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24
|317,787,111,000
|-
|-798
|WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date24
|16,953,282,000
|-
|-74
|NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24
|119,240,927,300
|108
|-835
|Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24
|26,455,819,560
|343
|-938
|Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24
|21,631,482,000
|-
|-87
|Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24
|66,391,391,200
|-
|-330
(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts
The trading volume of Interest Rate Futures contracts was 94,569 ( +7.3% MoM / +4,146.5% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 4,728 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
|Mar 2024
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts
|94,569
|4,728
|7.3%
|4,146.5%
|Three-month TONA Futures
|94,569
|4,728
|7.3%
|4,152.2%
|Options on Three-month TONA futures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Put
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Call
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Three-month Euroyen futures
|-
|-
|-
|-100.0%
|Options on Three-month Euroyen futures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Put
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Call
|-
|-
|-
|-
(4) FX Clearing
The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 9,202,606 and its average daily volume was 438,219. And its open position amount at end of the month was 295,855 thousand US dollar.
(5) Total all products
Combined trading volume for all TFX products was14,941,150(-8.0%MoM /-40.8%YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 715,859.
２．Trading Volume from Apr 2023 through Mar 2024
Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 237,234,635 ( 18.2% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 1,029,531 .
The trading volume of Interest Rate Futures contracts was 457,966 ( +14,545.5% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 1,877 .
The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 26,347,803 ( -29.9% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 101,729 .
The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click Kabu 365) was 48,649,269 ( -32.0% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 301,293 .
The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 161,779,597 ( +76.8% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 624,632 .
|Items
（Top 10 items in the current year）
|Trading Volume from Apr 2023 through Mar 2024
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Year on Year Change
|Total
|237,234,635
|1,029,531
|18.2%
|Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts
|457,966
|1,877
|14,545.5%
|Three-month TONA futures
|457,966
|1,877
|20,492.0%
|Options on Three-month TONA futures
|-
|-
|-
|Put
|-
|-
|-
|Call
|-
|-
|-
|Three-month Euroyen futures
|-
|-
|-100.0%
|Options on Three-month Euroyen futures
|-
|-
|-
|Put
|-
|-
|-
|Call
|-
|-
|-
|The total trading volume of Click 365
|237,234,635
|1,029,591
|18.2%
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|8,810,181
|34,016
|-47.8%
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|5,227,410
|20,183
|16.9%
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|2,775,037
|10,714
|74.1%
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|2,045,561
|7,898
|-37.6%
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|1,789,891
|6,911
|-29.9%
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|1,291,795
|4,988
|-45.8%
|Euro-Japanese Yen
|1,125,040
|4,344
|-36.7%
|New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen
|799,783
|3,088
|-4.7%
|Euro-U.S. Dollar
|521,261
|2,013
|-50.0%
|Swiss Franc-Japanese Yen
|321,534
|1,241
|4.6%
|Other Currency pairs
|1,640,310
|6,333
|-33.2%
|The total trading volume of Click Kabu 365
|48,649,269
|301,293
|-32%
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24
|9,328,703
|64,783
|-
|DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24
|5,985,003
|42,148
|-
|DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24
|72,410
|514
|-
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24
|84,317
|598
|-
|Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24
|557,404
|3,925
|-
|WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date24
|429,524
|3,025
|-
|NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24
|4,677,473
|32,940
|-
|Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24
|1,033,419
|7,278
|-
|Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24
|324,609
|2,286
|-
|Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24
|172,218
|1,213
|-
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23
|8,613,237
|48,119
|-
|DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23
|10,492,896
|57,027
|-
|DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23
|115,313
|637
|-
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23
|125,930
|707
|-
|Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23
|462,482
|2,527
|-
|WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date23
|348,142
|1,902
|-
|NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23
|5,826,189
|31,664
|-
|The total trading volume of FX Clearing
|161,779,597
|624,632
|76.8%