 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

Tokyo Financial Exchange Trading Volume In June 2020

Date 01/07/2020

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,681,741 ( +17.2% MoM / +63.1% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 121,897 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 1]
Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）		Jun 2020
Trading Volume一Daily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Click 365 2,681,741 121,897 17.2% 63.1%
  Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 556,603 25,300 61.9% 208.9%
U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 498,544 22,661 30.4% 17.7%
Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 385,671 17,531 26.4% 164.9%
British Pound-Japanese Yen 267,247 12,148 18.7% 120.5%
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 262,574 11,935 3.9% 8.2%
Euro-Japanese Yen 173,016 7,864 17.8% 199.2%
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 167,946 7,634 -45.3% -46.7%
New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 90,046 4,093 8.6% 92.8%
Euro-U.S. Dollar 67,933 3,088 40.8% 91.8%
British Pound-U.S. Dollar 51,820 2,355 -18.6% 316.6%
Other Currency pairs 160,341 7,288 22.5% 152.4%
Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)		Jun 2020
Trading valueTotal swap points
  Click 365 2,227,192,005,768  
  Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 261,046,807,000 1,964
U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 538,178,248,000 362
Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 287,402,029,200 34
British Pound-Japanese Yen 357,763,558,900 119
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 163,321,028,000 1,936



(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 1,323,467 ( +25.5% MoM / +144.1% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 60,183 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]
ItemsJun 2020
Trading VolumeDaily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Click kabu 365 1,323,467 60,183 25.5% 144.1%
  Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 883,491 40,159 21.9% 170.4%
DJIA Daily Futures contract 417,376 18,972 32.0% 109.7%
DAXR Daily Futures contract 11,595 552 46.9% 16.4%
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 11,005 500 77.4% 70.7%
ItemsJun 2020
Trading valueTotal DividendsTotal Interests
  Click kabu 365 3,062,695,487,900 7,394 -1,716
  Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 1,965,855,824,100 3,140 -
DJIA Daily Futures contract 1,075,703,164,800 3,464 -1,023
DAXR Daily Futures contract 14,323,303,500 - -182
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 6,813,195,500 790 -511



(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 27,298 ( +51.9% MoM / -70.3% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 1,241 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]
ItemsJun 2020
Trading VolumeDaily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 27,298 1,241 51.9% -70.3%
  Three-month Euroyen futures 27,298 1,241 51.9% -70.3%
  Options on Three-month Euroyen futures - - - -
  Put - - - -
Call - - - -

(4) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 4,032,506 ( +20.0% MoM / +77.0% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 183,321 .