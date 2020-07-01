Tokyo Financial Exchange Trading Volume In June 2020

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)
The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,681,741 ( +17.2% MoM / +63.1% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 121,897 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）
|Jun 2020
|Trading Volume
|一Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click 365
|2,681,741
|121,897
|17.2%
|63.1%
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|556,603
|25,300
|61.9%
|208.9%
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|498,544
|22,661
|30.4%
|17.7%
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|385,671
|17,531
|26.4%
|164.9%
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|267,247
|12,148
|18.7%
|120.5%
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|262,574
|11,935
|3.9%
|8.2%
|Euro-Japanese Yen
|173,016
|7,864
|17.8%
|199.2%
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|167,946
|7,634
|-45.3%
|-46.7%
|New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen
|90,046
|4,093
|8.6%
|92.8%
|Euro-U.S. Dollar
|67,933
|3,088
|40.8%
|91.8%
|British Pound-U.S. Dollar
|51,820
|2,355
|-18.6%
|316.6%
|Other Currency pairs
|160,341
|7,288
|22.5%
|152.4%
|Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)
|Jun 2020
|Trading value
|Total swap points
|Click 365
|2,227,192,005,768
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|261,046,807,000
|1,964
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|538,178,248,000
|362
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|287,402,029,200
|34
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|357,763,558,900
|119
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|163,321,028,000
|1,936
(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)
The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 1,323,467 ( +25.5% MoM / +144.1% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 60,183 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
|Jun 2020
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click kabu 365
|1,323,467
|60,183
|25.5%
|144.1%
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract
|883,491
|40,159
|21.9%
|170.4%
|DJIA Daily Futures contract
|417,376
|18,972
|32.0%
|109.7%
|DAXR Daily Futures contract
|11,595
|552
|46.9%
|16.4%
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract
|11,005
|500
|77.4%
|70.7%
|Items
|Jun 2020
|Trading value
|Total Dividends
|Total Interests
|Click kabu 365
|3,062,695,487,900
|7,394
|-1,716
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract
|1,965,855,824,100
|3,140
|-
|DJIA Daily Futures contract
|1,075,703,164,800
|3,464
|-1,023
|DAXR Daily Futures contract
|14,323,303,500
|-
|-182
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract
|6,813,195,500
|790
|-511
(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts
The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 27,298 ( +51.9% MoM / -70.3% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 1,241 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
|Jun 2020
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts
|27,298
|1,241
|51.9%
|-70.3%
|Three-month Euroyen futures
|27,298
|1,241
|51.9%
|-70.3%
|Options on Three-month Euroyen futures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Put
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Call
|-
|-
|-
|-
(4) Total all products
Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 4,032,506 ( +20.0% MoM / +77.0% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 183,321 .