Tokyo Financial Exchange: Trading Volume In Jun 2021

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)
The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,119,854 ( +11.6% MoM / -21.0% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 96,355 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）
|Jun 2021
|Trading Volume
|一Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click 365
|2,119,854
|96,355
|11.6%
|-21.0%
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|466,105
|21,187
|4.7%
|-6.5%
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|346,419
|15,746
|29.9%
|-37.8%
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|314,782
|14,308
|62.3%
|87.4%
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|244,448
|11,111
|-1.7%
|-6.9%
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|170,051
|7,730
|-12.5%
|-55.9%
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|154,489
|7,022
|6.1%
|-42.2%
|Euro-Japanese Yen
|101,320
|4,605
|-8.2%
|-41.4%
|New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen
|69,022
|3,137
|2.1%
|-23.3%
|Euro-U.S. Dollar
|52,018
|2,364
|-2.3%
|-23.4%
|Australian Dollar-U.S. Dollar
|44,726
|2,033
|91.8%
|16.3%
|Other Currency pairs
|156,474
|7,112
|3.5%
|-9.9%
|Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)
|Jun 2021
|Trading value
|Total swap points
|Click 365
|1,810,249,308,995
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|517,842,655,000
|325
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|192,955,383,000
|2,066
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|40,197,661,400
|1,734
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|190,302,768,000
|2,489
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|141,677,990,650
|-3
(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)
The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 2,421,773 ( -36.4% MoM / +83.0% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 110,080 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
|Jun 2021
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click kabu 365
|2,421,773
|110,080
|-36.4%
|83.0%
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|589,601
|26,800
|-38.9%
|-
|DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|1,815,884
|82,540
|-35.3%
|-
|DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|7,445
|338
|-71.5%
|-
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|8,843
|402
|-6.3%
|-
|Items
|Jun 2021
|Trading value
|Total Dividends
|Total Interests
|Click kabu 365
|2,345,983,491,920
|4,647
|-382
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|1,700,055,523,400
|2,807
|-
|DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|628,077,957,920
|361
|-202
|DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|11,587,398,000
|-
|-
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|6,262,612,600
|1,479
|-180
Commencing on October 26 2020, Equity Index Daily Futures with Reset Date have been listed in TFX.
Speeifically for DJIA Dairy Futures contract with Reset Date, the trading units are set downsiging to one tenth of the identical contract without Reset Date.
(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts
The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 11,853 ( +195.7% MoM / -56.6% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 539 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
|Jun 2021
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts
|11,853
|539
|195.7%
|-56.6%
|Three-month Euroyen futures
|11,853
|539
|195.7%
|-56.6%
|Options on Three-month Euroyen futures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Put
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Call
|-
|-
|-
|-
(4) FX Clearing ( as of May 17,2021)
The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 4,349,677 and its average daily volume was 197,713. And its open position amount at end of the month was 164,930 thousand US dollar.
(5) Total all products
Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 8,903,157 ( +23.9% MoM / +120.8% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 404,687 .