Tokyo Financial Exchange: Trading Volume In Jun 2021

Date 01/07/2021

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,119,854 ( +11.6% MoM / -21.0% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 96,355 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.


[TABLE 1]
Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）		Jun 2021
Trading Volume一Daily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Click 365 2,119,854 96,355 11.6% -21.0%
  U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 466,105 21,187 4.7% -6.5%
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 346,419 15,746 29.9% -37.8%
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 314,782 14,308 62.3% 87.4%
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 244,448 11,111 -1.7% -6.9%
Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 170,051 7,730 -12.5% -55.9%
British Pound-Japanese Yen 154,489 7,022 6.1% -42.2%
Euro-Japanese Yen 101,320 4,605 -8.2% -41.4%
New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 69,022 3,137 2.1% -23.3%
Euro-U.S. Dollar 52,018 2,364 -2.3% -23.4%
Australian Dollar-U.S. Dollar 44,726 2,033 91.8% 16.3%
Other Currency pairs 156,474 7,112 3.5% -9.9%
Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)		Jun 2021
Trading valueTotal swap points
  Click 365 1,810,249,308,995  
  U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 517,842,655,000 325
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 192,955,383,000 2,066
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 40,197,661,400 1,734
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 190,302,768,000 2,489
Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 141,677,990,650 -3



(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 2,421,773 ( -36.4% MoM / +83.0% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 110,080 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]
ItemsJun 2021
Trading VolumeDaily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Click kabu 365 2,421,773 110,080 -36.4% 83.0%
  Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 589,601 26,800 -38.9% -
DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 1,815,884 82,540 -35.3% -
DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 7,445 338 -71.5% -
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 8,843 402 -6.3% -
ItemsJun 2021
Trading valueTotal DividendsTotal Interests
  Click kabu 365 2,345,983,491,920 4,647 -382
  Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 1,700,055,523,400 2,807 -
DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 628,077,957,920 361 -202
DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 11,587,398,000 - -
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 6,262,612,600 1,479 -180

Commencing on October 26 2020, Equity Index Daily Futures with Reset Date have been listed in TFX.
Speeifically for DJIA Dairy Futures contract with Reset Date, the trading units are set downsiging to one tenth of the identical contract without Reset Date.



(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 11,853 ( +195.7% MoM / -56.6% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 539 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]
ItemsJun 2021
Trading VolumeDaily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 11,853 539 195.7% -56.6%
  Three-month Euroyen futures 11,853 539 195.7% -56.6%
  Options on Three-month Euroyen futures - - - -
  Put - - - -
Call - - - -

(4) FX Clearing ( as of May 17,2021)

The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 4,349,677 and its average daily volume was 197,713. And its open position amount at end of the month was 164,930 thousand US dollar.

(5) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 8,903,157 ( +23.9% MoM / +120.8% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 404,687 .