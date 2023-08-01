Tokyo Financial Exchange Trading Volume In July 2023

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,586,333 ( -6.0% MoM / -7.9% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 123,162 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 1]

Items

（Top 10 items in the current month） Jul 2023 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 2,586,333 123,162 -6.0% -7.9% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 904,220 43,058 16.1% -25.5% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 529,028 25,192 -0.6% 93.1% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 305,398 14,543 -30.5% 140.1% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 180,017 8,572 -25.6% -42.5% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 157,684 7,509 -1.0% -22.6% Euro-Japanese Yen 128,727 6,130 8.8% -9.4% British Pound-Japanese Yen 122,553 5,836 -30.3% -40.2% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 48,114 2,291 -26.3% 0.0% Euro-U.S. Dollar 42,853 2,041 -29.5% -69.7% Swiss Franc-Japanese Yen 40,688 1,938 75.1% 212.3% Other Currency pairs 127,051 6,052 -17.9% -0.1%

Items

(Top 5 items in the current month) Jul 2023 Trading value Total swap points Click 365 2,852,003,123,212 U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 1,286,388,583,000 6,105 Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 449,673,800,000 7,132 Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 16,125,014,400 597 Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 172,078,250,300 3,298 South African Rand-Japanese Yen 125,516,464,000 4,949







(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 3,479,377 ( -21.1% MoM / -20.2% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 165,685 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]

Items Jul 2023 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click kabu 365 3,479,377 165,685 -21.1% -20.2% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 1,190,840 56,707 -36.5% - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 1,299,145 61,864 -14.7% - DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 12,582 599 -21.9% - FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 24,687 1,176 21.3% - Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 76,760 3,655 23.6% - WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date23 50,149 2,388 15.6% - NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 825,214 39,296 -5.4% -

Items Jul 2023 Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests Click kabu 365 4,807,021,624,270 1,445 -10,606 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 3,962,401,016,000 200 - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 461,911,004,750 323 -1,604 DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 20,681,033,400 - -4,544 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 19,001,583,900 882 -3,105 Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 198,723,964,000 - -592 WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date23 14,142,018,000 - -58 NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 130,161,004,220 40 -703







(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Interest Rate Futures contracts was 13,996 ( -0.8% MoM / - YoY ) and its average daily volume was 700 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]

Items Jul 2023 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 13,996 700 -0.8% - Three-month TONA Futures 13,996 700 -0.8% - Options on Three-month TONA Futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - - Three-month Euroyen futures - - - - Options on Three-month Euroyen futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - -

Trading of Option on three-month Euroyen futures has been suspended since March 20,2023.

(4) FX Clearing

The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 17,457,063 and its average daily volume was 831,289. And its open position amount at end of the month was 332,254 thousand US dollar.

(5) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was23,536,769(-18.7%MoM /82.2%YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 1,120,836.