Tokyo Financial Exchange Trading Volume In January 2023

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,667,312 ( -11.9% MoM / +39.7% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 127,015 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 1]

Items

（Top 10 items in the current month） Jan 2023 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 2,667,312 127,015 -11.9% 39.7% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 1,373,876 65,423 -14.9% 163.0% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 287,547 13,693 -6.0% 11.9% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 190,023 9,049 11.3% 1.9% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 173,403 8,257 -11.7% -37.8% British Pound-Japanese Yen 113,329 5,397 -8.7% -34.6% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 103,731 4,940 -26.9% -38.1% Euro-Japanese Yen 93,626 4,458 -24.0% 44.3% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 63,752 3,036 -32.6% 28.3% Euro-U.S. Dollar 52,666 2,508 -30.7% 16.5% Australian Dollar-U.S. Dollar 42,834 2,040 67.1% 70.7% Other Currency pairs 172,525 8,214 10.3% 24.4%

Items

(Top 5 items in the current month) Jan 2023 Trading value Total swap points Click 365 3,013,595,363,414 U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 1,787,550,063,600 4,903 Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 198,551,203,500 5,823 Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 174,431,612,850 2,245 South African Rand-Japanese Yen 129,532,041,000 3,858 British Pound-Japanese Yen 181,598,389,600 4,606







(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 5,476,323 ( +11.6% MoM / -3.4% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 260,777 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]

Items Jan 2023 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click kabu 365 5,476,323 260,777 11.6% -3.4% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 745,649 35,507 -4.8% - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 3,055,933 145,521 27.3% - DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 28,238 1,345 95.9% - FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 16,893 804 -2.8% - Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 117,732 5,606 166.4% - WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date23 43,836 2,087 -28.2% - NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 1,468,042 69,907 11.3% -

Items Jan 2023 Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests Click kabu 365 3,610,431,567,190 927 -7,662 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 2,051,429,528,800 178 - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 1,040,270,152,530 307 -1,258 DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 42,791,865,200 - -2,800 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 13,171,472,100 408 -2,625 Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 274,186,054,800 - -512 WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date23 11,125,576,800 - -47 NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 177,456,916,960 34 -420







(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 171 ( MoM / -86.2% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 9 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]

Items Jan 2023 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 171 9 - -86.2% Three-month Euroyen futures 171 9 - -86.2% Options on Three-month Euroyen futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - -

(4) FX Clearing ( as of May 17,2021)

The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 4,582,219 and its average daily volume was 208,283. And its open position amount at end of the month was 383,222 thousand US dollar.

(5) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 12,726,025(-4.3%MoM /-5.1%YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 596,084.