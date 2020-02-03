Tokyo Financial Exchange: Trading Volume In January 2020

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)
The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 1,966,251 ( +17.8% MoM / -30.6% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 89,378 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）
|Jan 2020
|Trading Volume
|一Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click 365
|1,966,251
|89,378
|17.8%
|-30.6%
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|408,331
|18,561
|28.8%
|-36.8%
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|369,026
|16,774
|45.2%
|51.0%
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|306,747
|13,943
|3.5%
|-46.2%
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|192,500
|8,750
|19.1%
|5.1%
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|181,648
|8,257
|66.0%
|-58.2%
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|173,108
|7,869
|-14.4%
|-31.3%
|Euro-Japanese Yen
|69,462
|3,157
|4.3%
|-53.4%
|New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen
|68,872
|3,131
|-9.9%
|-41.2%
|Euro-U.S. Dollar
|38,515
|1,751
|43.2%
|-45.8%
|British Pound-U.S. Dollar
|38,011
|1,728
|-27.9%
|2.7%
|Other Currency pairs
|120,031
|5,457
|13.1%
|-5.7%
|Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)
|Jan 2020
|Trading value
|Total swap points
|Click 365
|1,624,738,347,819
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|442,447,055,050
|1,681
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|266,436,772,000
|3,844
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|55,490,532,300
|1,256
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|110,398,750,000
|2,937
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|131,731,129,600
|624
(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)
The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 1,108,398 ( +55.1% MoM / +200.1% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 50,382 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
|Jan 2020
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click kabu 365
|1,108,398
|50,382
|55.1%
|200.1%
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract
|765,394
|34,791
|52.5%
|176.2%
|DJIA Daily Futures contract
|327,546
|14,888
|66.8%
|301.1%
|DAXR Daily Futures contract
|10,010
|455
|39.1%
|69.4%
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract
|5,448
|248
|-41.1%
|18.2%
|Items
|Jan 2020
|Trading value
|Total Dividends
|Total Interests
|Click kabu 365
|2,679,024,406,800
|2,924
|-5,288
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract
|1,737,827,077,000
|148
|-
|DJIA Daily Futures contract
|924,269,302,800
|2,490
|-4,699
|DAXR Daily Futures contract
|12,931,919,000
|-
|-
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract
|3,996,108,000
|286
|-589
(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts
The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 43,104 ( -19.3% MoM / -63.4% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 2,269 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
|Jan 2020
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts
|43,104
|2,269
|-19.3%
|-63.4%
|Three-month Euroyen futures
|43,104
|2,269
|-19.3%
|-63.4%
|Options on Three-month Euroyen futures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Put
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Call
|-
|-
|-
|-
(4) Total all products
Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 3,117,753 ( +27.9% MoM / -6.0% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 142,029 .