Tokyo Financial Exchange: Trading Volume In January 2020

Date 03/02/2020

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 1,966,251 ( +17.8% MoM / -30.6% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 89,378 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 1]
Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）		Jan 2020
Trading Volume一Daily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Click 365 1,966,251 89,378 17.8% -30.6%
  U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 408,331 18,561 28.8% -36.8%
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 369,026 16,774 45.2% 51.0%
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 306,747 13,943 3.5% -46.2%
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 192,500 8,750 19.1% 5.1%
Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 181,648 8,257 66.0% -58.2%
British Pound-Japanese Yen 173,108 7,869 -14.4% -31.3%
Euro-Japanese Yen 69,462 3,157 4.3% -53.4%
New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 68,872 3,131 -9.9% -41.2%
Euro-U.S. Dollar 38,515 1,751 43.2% -45.8%
British Pound-U.S. Dollar 38,011 1,728 -27.9% 2.7%
Other Currency pairs 120,031 5,457 13.1% -5.7%
Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)		Jan 2020
Trading valueTotal swap points
  Click 365 1,624,738,347,819  
  U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 442,447,055,050 1,681
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 266,436,772,000 3,844
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 55,490,532,300 1,256
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 110,398,750,000 2,937
Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 131,731,129,600 624



(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 1,108,398 ( +55.1% MoM / +200.1% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 50,382 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]
ItemsJan 2020
Trading VolumeDaily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Click kabu 365 1,108,398 50,382 55.1% 200.1%
  Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 765,394 34,791 52.5% 176.2%
DJIA Daily Futures contract 327,546 14,888 66.8% 301.1%
DAXR Daily Futures contract 10,010 455 39.1% 69.4%
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 5,448 248 -41.1% 18.2%
ItemsJan 2020
Trading valueTotal DividendsTotal Interests
  Click kabu 365 2,679,024,406,800 2,924 -5,288
  Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 1,737,827,077,000 148 -
DJIA Daily Futures contract 924,269,302,800 2,490 -4,699
DAXR Daily Futures contract 12,931,919,000 - -
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 3,996,108,000 286 -589



(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 43,104 ( -19.3% MoM / -63.4% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 2,269 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]
ItemsJan 2020
Trading VolumeDaily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 43,104 2,269 -19.3% -63.4%
  Three-month Euroyen futures 43,104 2,269 -19.3% -63.4%
  Options on Three-month Euroyen futures - - - -
  Put - - - -
Call - - - -

(4) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 3,117,753 ( +27.9% MoM / -6.0% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 142,029 .