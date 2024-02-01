Tokyo Financial Exchange Trading Volume In Jan 2024

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,052,657 ( -12.5% MoM / -23.0% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 93,303 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 1]

Items

（Top 10 items in the current month） Jan 2024 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 2,052,657 93,303 -12.5% -23.0% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 852,012 38,728 -8.5% -38.0% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 360,181 16,372 2.2% 25.3% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 166,768 7,580 17.7% -12.2% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 146,570 6,662 -47.3% 41.3% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 125,321 5,696 10.5% -27.7% British Pound-Japanese Yen 93,664 4,257 -0.9% -17.4% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 87,088 3,959 68.5% 36.6% Euro-Japanese Yen 57,282 2,604 -60.6% -38.8% Canadian Dollar-Japanese Yen 32,711 1,487 -20.3% 102.7% Swiss Franc-Japanese Yen 25,520 1,160 -3.2% -24.8% Other Currency pairs 105,540 4,798 -37.7% -51.6%

Items

(Top 5 items in the current month) Jan 2024 Trading value Total swap points Click 365 2,447,832,904,412 U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 1,252,031,634,000 7,028 Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 307,414,483,500 8,357 Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 160,922,781,600 3,763 Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 7,093,988,000 1,194 South African Rand-Japanese Yen 98,502,306,000 5,283







(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 4,140,588 ( +17.7% MoM / -24.4% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 188,208 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]

Items Jan 2024 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click kabu 365 4,140,588 188,208 17.7% -24.4% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 1,837,982 83,545 41.3% - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 1,026,588 46,663 6.0% - DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 15,347 698 -6.0% - FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 9,971 453 -34.7% - Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 62,954 2,862 -34.1% - WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date24 60,576 2,753 -10.3% - NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 839,838 38,174 56.4% - Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 225,434 10,247 8.8% - Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 35,250 1,602 -35.5% - Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 26,648 1,211 39.5% -

Items Jan 2024 Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests Click kabu 365 7,449,156,291,580 1,120 -15,540 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 6,599,090,572,800 196 - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 390,873,381,000 327 -1,922 DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 25,747,661,900 - -6,203 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 7,586,933,900 445 -4,402 Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 175,131,732,600 - -730 WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date24 17,772,998,400 - -67 NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 143,939,834,820 55 -850 Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 43,878,473,760 97 -970 Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 11,590,200,000 - -72 Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 33,544,502,400 - -324







(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Interest Rate Futures contracts was 91,418 ( +178.3% MoM / +53,360.8% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 4,811 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]

Items Jan 2024 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 91,418 4,811 178.3% 53,360.8% Three-month TONA Futures 91,418 4,811 178.3% - Options on Three-month TONA Futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - - Three-month Euroyen futures - - - -100.0% Options on Three-month Euroyen futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - -

Trading of Option on three-month Euroyen futures has been suspended since March 20,2023.

(4) FX Clearing

The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 7,966,676 and its average daily volume was 362,122. And its open position amount at end of the month was 302,880 thousand US dollar.

(5) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was14,251,339(-0.3%MoM /12.0%YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 648,444.