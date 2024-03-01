Tokyo Financial Exchange Trading Volume In February 2024

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 1,783,795 ( -13.1% MoM / -24.7% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 84,942 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 1]

Items

（Top 10 items in the current month） Feb 2024 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 1,783,795 84,942 -13.1% -24.7% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 543,736 25,892 -36.2% -47.6% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 327,672 15,603 -9.0% -23.0% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 191,161 9,103 30.4% 111.5% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 170,578 8,123 2.3% 21.6% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 162,983 7,761 30.1% 5.5% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 89,831 4,278 3.1% 40.0% British Pound-Japanese Yen 72,142 3,435 -23.0% -36.1% Euro-Japanese Yen 50,550 2,407 -11.8% -36.5% Canadian Dollar-Japanese Yen 25,863 1,232 -20.9% -34.4% Euro-U.S. Dollar 25,732 1,225 9.3% -57.9% Other Currency pairs 123,547 5,883 14.9% -25.3%

Items

(Top 5 items in the current month) Feb 2024 Trading value Total swap points Click 365 2,028,140,061,238 U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 815,386,505,600 6,703 Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 288,187,524,000 7,499 Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 9,156,611,900 1,163 Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 166,228,261,000 3,514 South African Rand-Japanese Yen 127,371,214,500 5,145







(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 3,654,672 ( -11.7% MoM / -38.8% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 174,032 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]

Items Feb 2024 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click kabu 365 3,654,672 174,032 -11.7% -38.8% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 1,756,781 83,656 -4.4% - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 919,101 43,767 -10.5% - DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 8,418 401 -45.2% - FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 11,388 542 14.2% - Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 52,712 2,510 -16.3% - WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date24 48,050 2,288 -20.7% - NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 631,239 30,059 -24.8% - Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 150,982 7,190 -33.0% - Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 34,904 1,662 -1.0% - Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 41,097 1,957 54.2% -

Items Feb 2024 Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests Click kabu 365 7,656,068,072,600 7,117 -15,280 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 6,903,095,261,400 2,073 - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 357,714,109,200 1,097 -1,803 DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 14,897,334,600 - -5,789 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 8,706,126,000 3,491 -4,809 Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 149,912,928,000 - -709 WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date24 14,496,685,000 - -65 NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 113,825,016,480 199 -810 Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 31,035,859,920 257 -914 Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 11,572,421,200 - -69 Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 50,812,330,800 - -312







(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Interest Rate Futures contracts was 88,109 ( -3.6% MoM / +8,810,800.0% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 4,637 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]

Items Feb 2024 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 88,109 4,637 -3.6% 8,810,800.0% Three-month TONA Futures 88,109 4,637 -3.6% - Options on Three-month TONA Futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - - Three-month Euroyen futures - - - -100.0% Options on Three-month Euroyen futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - -

Trading of Option on three-month Euroyen futures has been suspended since March 20,2023.

(4) FX Clearing

The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 10,714,189 and its average daily volume was 510,199. And its open position amount at end of the month was 225,799 thousand US dollar.

(5) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 16,240,765(14.0%MoM /16.5%YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 773,810.