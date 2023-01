Tokyo Financial Exchange Trading Volume In December 2022 And Year 2022

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 3,028,757 ( +0.1% MoM / +21.8% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 137,670 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 1]

Items

(Top 10 items in the current month) Dec 2022 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 3,028,757 137,670 0.1% 21.8% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 1,613,595 73,345 5.3% 278.8% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 305,821 13,901 -15.3% 42.5% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 196,409 8,928 -2.3% -2.6% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 170,773 7,762 0.0% -22.1% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 141,979 6,454 -1.8% -83.7% British Pound-Japanese Yen 124,195 5,645 -8.7% -43.3% Euro-Japanese Yen 123,212 5,601 6.4% 44.0% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 94,645 4,302 83.6% 70.2% Euro-U.S. Dollar 76,004 3,455 -18.1% 84.3% British Pound-U.S. Dollar 36,463 1,657 -15.7% 91.7% Other Currency pairs 145,661 6,620 -17.1% 7.7%

Items

(Top 5 items in the current month) Dec 2022 Trading value Total swap points Click 365 3,428,738,748,028 U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 2,118,246,836,250 5,509 Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 205,970,443,500 6,191 South African Rand-Japanese Yen 151,824,157,000 4,244 Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 152,628,368,750 2,203 Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 9,924,332,100 531







(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 4,905,277 ( -8.3% MoM / +32.6% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 246,497 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]

Items Dec 2022 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click kabu 365 4,905,277 246,497 -8.3% 32.6% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 783,412 35,610 45.0% - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 2,400,573 114,313 11.0% - DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 14,415 686 46.6% - FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 17,378 869 44.8% - Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 44,192 2,104 10.9% - WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date23 61,023 2,906 -5.6% - NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 1,318,529 62,787 -7.6% - Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 40,427 6,738 -79.5% -93.9% DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 140,867 12,806 -73.1% -94.5% DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 1,063 97 -73.3% -89.2% FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 879 80 -81.3% -88.2% Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date22 2,990 272 -71.7% -92.2% WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date22 13,480 1,225 -25.0% -67.2% NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date22 66,049 6,004 -80.5% -

Items Dec 2022 Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests Click kabu 365 3,286,900,680,790 5,794 -12,237 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 2,023,474,854,800 4,313 - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 793,629,433,800 277 -1,331 DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 20,033,967,000 - -2,649 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 12,972,677,000 710 -2,897 Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 98,998,918,400 - -510 WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date23 15,933,105,300 - -46 NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 144,062,478,540 67 -457 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 111,481,495,200 - - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 46,438,215,220 277 -681 DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 1,480,865,300 - -1,510 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/22 646,065,000 123 -1,638 Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date22 6,868,927,000 - -255 WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date22 3,398,308,000 - -21 NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date22 7,481,370,230 27 -242







(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 0 ( MoM / -100.0% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 0 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]

Items Dec 2022 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 0 - - -100.0% Three-month Euroyen futures - - - -100.0% Options on Three-month Euroyen futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - -

(4) FX Clearing ( as of May 17,2021)

The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 5,364,873 and its average daily volume was 243,858. And its open position amount at end of the month was 428,920 thousand US dollar.

(5) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was13,298,907(+2.8%MoM /+0.8%YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 628,025.

2.Trading Volume from Jan 2022 through Dec 2022

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 195,604,421 ( +82.2% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 941,649 .





The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 3,263 ( -95.6% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 13 .



The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 36,610,656 ( +31.7% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 140,811 .



The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 69,108,412 ( +73.3% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 445,125 .



The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 89,882,090 and its average daily trading volume was 345,700 .