Tokyo Financial Exchange: Trading Volume In December 2020 And Year 2020

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)
The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,242,390 ( -7.9% MoM / +34.3% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 97,496 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）
|Dec 2020
|Trading Volume
|一Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click 365
|2,242,390
|97,496
|-7.9%
|34.3%
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|422,715
|18,379
|-31.1%
|33.3%
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|416,692
|18,117
|81.7%
|106.0%
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|317,512
|13,805
|-20.8%
|96.4%
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|258,832
|11,254
|-42.6%
|-12.7%
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|222,516
|9,675
|-10.1%
|-12.4%
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|148,523
|6,458
|-7.4%
|35.7%
|Euro-Japanese Yen
|105,997
|4,609
|46.4%
|59.2%
|British Pound-U.S. Dollar
|96,705
|4,205
|74.1%
|83.4%
|Euro-U.S. Dollar
|52,420
|2,279
|9.5%
|94.9%
|New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen
|45,232
|1,967
|-7.1%
|-40.9%
|Other Currency pairs
|155,246
|6,748
|45.6%
|46.3%
|Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)
|Dec 2020
|Trading value
|Total swap points
|Click 365
|2,045,108,328,572
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|436,516,644,750
|758
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|588,369,104,000
|-298
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|164,788,728,000
|1,711
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|35,848,232,000
|788
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|156,540,006,000
|2,782
(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)
The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 1,926,433 ( -21.0% MoM / +169.6% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 86,087 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
|Dec 2020
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click kabu 365
|1,926,433
|86,087
|-21.0%
|169.6%
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|203,694
|8,856
|17.5%
|-
|DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|841,197
|38,236
|3.4%
|-
|DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|2,338
|117
|29.7%
|-
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|5,194
|247
|20.1%
|-
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract
|570,618
|24,809
|-34.3%
|13.7%
|DJIA Daily Futures contract
|294,593
|13,391
|-47.8%
|50.0%
|DAX® Daily Futures contract
|5,012
|251
|-13.3%
|-30.4%
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract
|3,787
|180
|-46.2%
|-59.1%
|Items
|Dec 2020
|Trading value
|Total Dividends
|Total Interests
|Click kabu 365
|3,301,142,848,000
|13,057
|-4,271
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|560,362,194,000
|3,413
|-
|DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|257,322,162,300
|358
|-186
|DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|3,216,620,400
|-
|-496
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|3,371,944,800
|1,152
|-594
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract
|1,567,715,893,200
|3,413
|-
|DJIA Daily Futures contract
|899,804,859,200
|3,569
|-1,905
|DAX® Daily Futures contract
|6,886,488,000
|-
|-496
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract
|2,462,686,100
|1,152
|-594
Commencing on October 26 2020, Equity Index Daily Futures with Reset Date have been listed in TFX.
Speeifically for DJIA Dairy Futures contract with Reset Date, the trading units are set downsiging to one tenth of the identical contract without Reset Date.
(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts
The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 15,263 ( +139.8% MoM / -71.4% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 694 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
|Dec 2020
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts
|15,263
|694
|139.8%
|-71.4%
|Three-month Euroyen futures
|15,263
|694
|139.8%
|-71.4%
|Options on Three-month Euroyen futures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Put
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Call
|-
|-
|-
|-
(4) Total all products
Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 4,184,086 ( -14.2% MoM / +71.6% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 184,277 .
２．Trading Volume from Jan 2020 through Dec 2020
Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 49,688,268 ( +48.5% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 227,895 .
The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 263,657 ( -69.2% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 1,085 .
The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 30,601,451 ( +22.7% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 117,246 .
The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 18,823,160 ( +145.7% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 109,564 .
|Items
（Top 10 items in the current year）
|Trading Volume from Jan 2020 through Dec 2020
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Year on Year Change
|Total
|49,688,268
|227,895
|48.5%
|Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts
|263,657
|1,085
|-69.2%
|Three-month Euroyen futures
|263,657
|1,085
|-69.2%
|Options on Three-month Euroyen futures
|-
|-
|-
|Put
|-
|-
|-
|Call
|-
|-
|-
|The total trading volume of Click 365
|30,601,451
|117,246
|22.7%
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|7,181,607
|27,516
|34.2%
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|4,322,725
|16,562
|109.5%
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|3,626,738
|13,896
|-32.6%
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|3,494,719
|13,390
|16.6%
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|3,314,040
|12,697
|36.3%
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|3,035,693
|11,631
|15.0%
|Euro-Japanese Yen
|1,513,554
|5,799
|36.2%
|New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen
|878,651
|3,366
|-3.4%
|Euro-U.S. Dollar
|770,598
|2,952
|55.4%
|British Pound-U.S. Dollar
|726,209
|2,782
|63.6%
|Other Currency pairs
|155,246
|6,748
|46.3%
|The total trading volume of Click Kabu 365
|18,823,160
|109,564
|145.7%
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|395,034
|8,062
|-
|DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|1,789,796
|37,287
|-
|DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|5,353
|116
|-
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21
|10,172
|216
|-
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract
|10,701,148
|41,001
|103.7%
|DJIA Daily Futures contract
|5,683,235
|21,943
|158.0%
|DAX® Daily Futures contract
|122,657
|483
|6.6%
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract
|115,765
|456
|28.7%