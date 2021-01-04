 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Tokyo Financial Exchange: Trading Volume In December 2020 And Year 2020

Date 04/01/2021

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,242,390 ( -7.9% MoM / +34.3% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 97,496 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.


[TABLE 1]
Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）		Dec 2020
Trading Volume一Daily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Click 365 2,242,390 97,496 -7.9% 34.3%
  U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 422,715 18,379 -31.1% 33.3%
British Pound-Japanese Yen 416,692 18,117 81.7% 106.0%
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 317,512 13,805 -20.8% 96.4%
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 258,832 11,254 -42.6% -12.7%
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 222,516 9,675 -10.1% -12.4%
Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 148,523 6,458 -7.4% 35.7%
Euro-Japanese Yen 105,997 4,609 46.4% 59.2%
British Pound-U.S. Dollar 96,705 4,205 74.1% 83.4%
Euro-U.S. Dollar 52,420 2,279 9.5% 94.9%
New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 45,232 1,967 -7.1% -40.9%
Other Currency pairs 155,246 6,748 45.6% 46.3%
Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)		Dec 2020
Trading valueTotal swap points
  Click 365 2,045,108,328,572  
  U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 436,516,644,750 758
British Pound-Japanese Yen 588,369,104,000 -298
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 164,788,728,000 1,711
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 35,848,232,000 788
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 156,540,006,000 2,782



(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 1,926,433 ( -21.0% MoM / +169.6% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 86,087 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]
ItemsDec 2020
Trading VolumeDaily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Click kabu 365 1,926,433 86,087 -21.0% 169.6%
  Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 203,694 8,856 17.5% -
DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 841,197 38,236 3.4% -
DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 2,338 117 29.7% -
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 5,194 247 20.1% -
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 570,618 24,809 -34.3% 13.7%
DJIA Daily Futures contract 294,593 13,391 -47.8% 50.0%
DAX® Daily Futures contract 5,012 251 -13.3% -30.4%
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 3,787 180 -46.2% -59.1%
ItemsDec 2020
Trading valueTotal DividendsTotal Interests
  Click kabu 365 3,301,142,848,000 13,057 -4,271
  Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 560,362,194,000 3,413 -
DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 257,322,162,300 358 -186
DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 3,216,620,400 - -496
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 3,371,944,800 1,152 -594
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 1,567,715,893,200 3,413 -
DJIA Daily Futures contract 899,804,859,200 3,569 -1,905
DAX® Daily Futures contract 6,886,488,000 - -496
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 2,462,686,100 1,152 -594

Commencing on October 26 2020, Equity Index Daily Futures with Reset Date have been listed in TFX.
Speeifically for DJIA Dairy Futures contract with Reset Date, the trading units are set downsiging to one tenth of the identical contract without Reset Date.



(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 15,263 ( +139.8% MoM / -71.4% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 694 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]
ItemsDec 2020
Trading VolumeDaily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 15,263 694 139.8% -71.4%
  Three-month Euroyen futures 15,263 694 139.8% -71.4%
  Options on Three-month Euroyen futures - - - -
  Put - - - -
Call - - - -

(4) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 4,184,086 ( -14.2% MoM / +71.6% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 184,277 .

 

２．Trading Volume from Jan 2020 through Dec 2020

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 49,688,268 ( +48.5% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 227,895 .


The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 263,657 ( -69.2% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 1,085 .

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 30,601,451 ( +22.7% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 117,246 .

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 18,823,160 ( +145.7% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 109,564 .

Items
（Top 10 items in the current year）		Trading Volume from Jan 2020 through Dec 2020
Trading VolumeDaily AverageYear on Year Change
  Total 49,688,268 227,895 48.5%
    Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 263,657 1,085 -69.2%
  Three-month Euroyen futures 263,657 1,085 -69.2%
  Options on Three-month Euroyen futures - - -
  Put - - -
Call - - -
  The total trading volume of Click 365 30,601,451 117,246 22.7%
  U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 7,181,607 27,516 34.2%
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 4,322,725 16,562 109.5%
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 3,626,738 13,896 -32.6%
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 3,494,719 13,390 16.6%
Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 3,314,040 12,697 36.3%
British Pound-Japanese Yen 3,035,693 11,631 15.0%
Euro-Japanese Yen 1,513,554 5,799 36.2%
New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 878,651 3,366 -3.4%
Euro-U.S. Dollar 770,598 2,952 55.4%
British Pound-U.S. Dollar 726,209 2,782 63.6%
Other Currency pairs 155,246 6,748 46.3%
  The total trading volume of Click Kabu 365 18,823,160 109,564 145.7%
  Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 395,034 8,062 -
DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 1,789,796 37,287 -
DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 5,353 116 -
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 10,172 216 -
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 10,701,148 41,001 103.7%
DJIA Daily Futures contract 5,683,235 21,943 158.0%
DAX® Daily Futures contract 122,657 483 6.6%
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 115,765 456 28.7%



 

 