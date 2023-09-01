Tokyo Financial Exchange Trading Volume In Aug 2023

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,301,871 ( -11.0% MoM / -16.7% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 100,080 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 1]

Items

（Top 10 items in the current month） Aug 2023 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 2,301,871 100,080 -11.0% -16.7% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 755,080 32,830 -16.5% -40.5% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 577,836 25,123 9.2% 94.1% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 169,415 7,366 -44.5% 50.4% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 145,486 6,325 -7.7% -35.5% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 136,133 5,919 -24.4% -40.7% British Pound-Japanese Yen 127,694 5,552 4.2% -19.5% Euro-Japanese Yen 97,615 4,244 -24.2% -12.1% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 62,615 2,722 30.1% -0.3% Euro-U.S. Dollar 54,908 2,387 28.1% -58.2% Swiss Franc-Japanese Yen 28,941 1,258 -28.9% 48.6% Other Currency pairs 146,148 6,354 15.0% 2.2%

Items

(Top 5 items in the current month) Aug 2023 Trading value Total swap points Click 365 2,691,051,056,010 U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 1,098,943,432,000 7,509 Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 493,760,862,000 8,869 Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 9,216,176,000 1,090 South African Rand-Japanese Yen 112,242,449,000 5,801 Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 128,489,132,050 3,639







(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 4,331,547 ( +24.5% MoM / -6.4% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 188,398 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]

Items Aug 2023 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click kabu 365 4,331,547 188,398 24.5% -6.4% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 1,182,540 51,415 -0.7% - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 1,690,944 73,519 30.2% - DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 19,692 856 56.5% - FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 35,313 1,605 43.0% - Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 54,850 2,385 -28.5% - WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date23 65,945 2,867 31.5% - NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 1,282,263 55,751 55.4% -

Items Aug 2023 Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests Click kabu 365 4,846,871,219,660 10,257 -11,901 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 3,841,008,174,000 1,994 - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 586,503,926,400 1,249 -1,908 DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 31,337,848,800 - -5,419 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 26,269,340,700 6,818 -3,013 Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 143,449,205,000 - -682 WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date23 19,526,314,500 - -68 NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 198,776,410,260 196 -811







(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Interest Rate Futures contracts was 14,656 ( +4.7% MoM / +52,242.9% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 666 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]

Items Aug 2023 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 14,656 666 4.7% 52,242.9% Three-month TONA Futures 14,656 666 4.7% - Options on Three-month TONA Futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - - Three-month Euroyen futures - - - -100.0% Options on Three-month Euroyen futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - -

Trading of Option on three-month Euroyen futures has been suspended since March 20,2023.

(4) FX Clearing

The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 23,873,141 and its average daily volume was 1,037,963. And its open position amount at end of the month was 353,709 thousand US dollar.

(5) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was30,521,215(29.7%MoM /156.0%YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 1,327,107.