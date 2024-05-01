Tokyo Financial Exchange Trading Volume In April 2024

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,843,697 ( +47.4% MoM / +49.9% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 129,261 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 1]

Items

（Top 10 items in the current month） Apr 2024 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 2,843,697 129,261 47.4% 49.9% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 719,042 32,684 20.7% 17.9% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 679,697 30,895 67.6% 93.4% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 294,241 13,375 116.3% 109.2% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 257,020 11,683 26.9% 90.5% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 254,389 11,563 34.9% 90.5% British Pound-Japanese Yen 127,287 5,786 64.7% 9.1% Euro-Japanese Yen 123,818 5,628 79.6% 10.3% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 111,299 5,059 25.7% 95.4% Swiss Franc-Japanese Yen 67,527 3,069 49.0% 156.8% Canadian Dollar-Japanese Yen 62,717 2,851 202.6% 245.6% Other Currency pairs 146,660 6,668 46.2% -25.4%

Items

(Top 5 items in the current month) Apr 2024 Trading value Total swap points Click 365 3,279,064,454,598 U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 1,134,828,036,500 7,955 Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 625,321,240,000 9,036 Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 300,640,741,750 4,224 Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 12,568,278,000 1,357 South African Rand-Japanese Yen 213,432,371,000 5,833







(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 4,599,915 ( +23.8% MoM / +18.4% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 209,134 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]

Items Apr 2024 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click kabu 365 4,599,915 209,134 23.8% 18.4% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 1,941,525 88,251 -1.5% - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 866,172 39,371 28.0% - DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 12,131 578 41.3% - FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 10,161 484 -16.8% - Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 296,326 13,469 191.2% - WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date24 57,470 2,612 10.1% - NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 854,071 38,821 30.7% - Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 353,471 16,067 183.6% - Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 147,512 6,705 141.5% - Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 61,076 2,776 16.9% -

Items Apr 2024 Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests Click kabu 365 9,147,680,689,130 2,955 -21,598 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 7,411,771,687,500 - -173 DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 327,352,383,960 343 -2,121 DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 21,682,949,400 - -10,873 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/24 8,247,683,700 2,442 -4,646 Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 1,000,040,984,800 - -1,112 WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date24 19,401,872,000 - -105 NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 149,018,308,080 54 -969 Russell2000 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 69,870,612,570 116 -1,040 Silver ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 57,560,657,520 - -122 Platinum ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date24 82,733,549,600 - -437







(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Interest Rate Futures contracts was 102,260 ( +8.1% MoM / +792.1% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 4,870 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]

Items Apr 2024 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 102,260 4,870 8.1% 792.1% Three-month TONA Futures 102,260 4,870 8.1% 792.1% Options on Three-month TONA Futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - - Three-month Euroyen futures 0 - - - Options on Three-month Euroyen futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - -

Trading of Option on three-month Euroyen futures has been suspended since March 20,2023.

(4) FX Clearing

The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 14,961,163 and its average daily volume was 680,053. And its open position amount at end of the month was 1,056,095 thousand US dollar.

(5) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 22,507,035(50.6%MoM /6.9%YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 1,023,318.