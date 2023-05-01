Tokyo Financial Exchange: Trading Volume In April 2023

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 1,897,088 ( -43.3% MoM / -41.7% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 94,854. See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 1]

Items

（Top 10 items in the current month） Apr 2023 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 1,897,088 94,854 -43.3% -41.7% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 609,648 30,482 -53.9% -54.1% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 351,427 17,571 -39.7% 5.4% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 140,679 7,034 -48.9% -66.3% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 134,924 6,746 16.7% 6.7% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 133,509 6,675 -37.5% -49.9% British Pound-Japanese Yen 116,677 5,834 -41.0% -39.0% Euro-Japanese Yen 112,242 5,612 -42.2% -42.1% Euro-U.S. Dollar 73,503 3,675 -11.2% 15.0% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 56,948 2,847 -24.4% -22.4% Swiss Franc-Japanese Yen 26,297 1,315 -43.0% 37.5% Other Currency pairs 141,234 7,063 -41.0% -41.7%

Items

(Top 5 items in the current month) Apr 2023 Trading value Total swap points Click 365 2,094,853,819,479 U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 830,675,882,400 6,423 Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 265,678,812,000 8,318 Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 126,801,016,650 2,937 Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 9,431,187,600 1,402 South African Rand-Japanese Yen 99,263,941,500 5,099







(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 3,884,775 ( -52.6% MoM / -7.4% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 194,740 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]

Items Apr 2023 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click kabu 365 3,884,775 194,740 -52.6% -7.4% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 1,010,788 50,539 -38.3% - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 1,893,476 94,674 -57.7% - DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 16,252 903 -52.8% - FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 10,050 558 -65.8% - Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 89,024 4,685 -2.2% - WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date23 46,143 2,429 -53.1% - NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 819,042 40,952 -55.3% -

Items Apr 2023 Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests Click kabu 365 3,957,322,168,000 2,503 -13,090 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 2,935,833,746,000 - - DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 644,236,274,240 316 -1,610 DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 25,830,928,800 - -7,205 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23 7,899,300,000 2,148 -2,895 Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 223,218,777,600 - -691 WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date23 11,960,265,600 - -67 NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23 108,342,875,760 39 -622







(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Interest Rate Futures contracts was 11,463 ( +414.7% MoM / +19,005.0% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 573 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]

Items Apr 2023 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 11,463 573 414.7% 19,005.0% Three-month TONA Futures 11,463 573 415.4% - Options on Three-month TONA Futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - - Three-month Euroyen futures 0 - -100.0% -100.0% Options on Three-month Euroyen futures - - - - Put - - - - Call - - - -

Trading of Option on three-month Euroyen futures has been suspended since March 20,2023.

(4) FX Clearing

The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 15,261,092 and its average daily volume was 763,055. And its open position amount at end of the month was 529,413 thousand US dollar.

(5) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was21,054,418(-16.5%MoM /-7.2%YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 1,053,222.