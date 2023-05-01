Tokyo Financial Exchange: Trading Volume In April 2023

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)
The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 1,897,088 ( -43.3% MoM / -41.7% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 94,854. See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）
|Apr 2023
|Trading Volume
|一Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click 365
|1,897,088
|94,854
|-43.3%
|-41.7%
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|609,648
|30,482
|-53.9%
|-54.1%
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|351,427
|17,571
|-39.7%
|5.4%
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|140,679
|7,034
|-48.9%
|-66.3%
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|134,924
|6,746
|16.7%
|6.7%
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|133,509
|6,675
|-37.5%
|-49.9%
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|116,677
|5,834
|-41.0%
|-39.0%
|Euro-Japanese Yen
|112,242
|5,612
|-42.2%
|-42.1%
|Euro-U.S. Dollar
|73,503
|3,675
|-11.2%
|15.0%
|New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen
|56,948
|2,847
|-24.4%
|-22.4%
|Swiss Franc-Japanese Yen
|26,297
|1,315
|-43.0%
|37.5%
|Other Currency pairs
|141,234
|7,063
|-41.0%
|-41.7%
|Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)
|Apr 2023
|Trading value
|Total swap points
|Click 365
|2,094,853,819,479
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|830,675,882,400
|6,423
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|265,678,812,000
|8,318
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|126,801,016,650
|2,937
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|9,431,187,600
|1,402
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|99,263,941,500
|5,099
(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)
The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 3,884,775 ( -52.6% MoM / -7.4% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 194,740 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
|Apr 2023
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click kabu 365
|3,884,775
|194,740
|-52.6%
|-7.4%
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23
|1,010,788
|50,539
|-38.3%
|-
|DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23
|1,893,476
|94,674
|-57.7%
|-
|DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23
|16,252
|903
|-52.8%
|-
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23
|10,050
|558
|-65.8%
|-
|Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23
|89,024
|4,685
|-2.2%
|-
|WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date23
|46,143
|2,429
|-53.1%
|-
|NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23
|819,042
|40,952
|-55.3%
|-
|Items
|Apr 2023
|Trading value
|Total Dividends
|Total Interests
|Click kabu 365
|3,957,322,168,000
|2,503
|-13,090
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23
|2,935,833,746,000
|-
|-
|DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23
|644,236,274,240
|316
|-1,610
|DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23
|25,830,928,800
|-
|-7,205
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/23
|7,899,300,000
|2,148
|-2,895
|Gold ETF Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23
|223,218,777,600
|-
|-691
|WTI ETF Futures contract with Reset Date23
|11,960,265,600
|-
|-67
|NASDAQ-100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date23
|108,342,875,760
|39
|-622
(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts
The trading volume of Interest Rate Futures contracts was 11,463 ( +414.7% MoM / +19,005.0% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 573 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
|Apr 2023
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts
|11,463
|573
|414.7%
|19,005.0%
|Three-month TONA Futures
|11,463
|573
|415.4%
|-
|Options on Three-month TONA Futures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Put
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Call
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Three-month Euroyen futures
|0
|-
|-100.0%
|-100.0%
|Options on Three-month Euroyen futures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Put
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Call
|-
|-
|-
|-
Trading of Option on three-month Euroyen futures has been suspended since March 20,2023.
(4) FX Clearing
The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 15,261,092 and its average daily volume was 763,055. And its open position amount at end of the month was 529,413 thousand US dollar.
(5) Total all products
Combined trading volume for all TFX products was21,054,418(-16.5%MoM /-7.2%YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 1,053,222.