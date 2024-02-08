Tokyo Financial Exchange: Three-Month TONA Futures Granted As The Eligible Foreign Contract In Taiwan

Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) announced that our futures product on Tokyo Overnight Average rate (Three-month TONA futures) are now granted by the Financial Supervisory Commission of Taiwan (FSC) as an Eligible Foreign Contract in Taiwan, which enables Taiwanese investors to trade TONA futures in TFX.
TFX will continue to make an effort to further improve our trading environment for all investors.
