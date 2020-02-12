Tokyo Financial Exchange has decided to shift the leading contract month for Euroyen futures from the current March 2020 contracts to the June 2020 contracts, effective from 7 Feb 2020.
For information of historical data on TFX leading contract months, please click here.
Tokyo Financial Exchange: Rollover Of Leading Contract Month For Three-Month Euroyen Futures
Date 12/02/2020
Tokyo Financial Exchange has decided to shift the leading contract month for Euroyen futures from the current March 2020 contracts to the June 2020 contracts, effective from 7 Feb 2020.